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German hospitals bolster defences for wartime casualties

Germany’s hospitals are accelerating preparations for a potential wartime surge of wounded patients, with military planners warning that a NATO conflict could send hundreds of casualties into the health system each day.

The Bundeswehr has built scenarios involving 300 to 1,000 wounded service personnel arriving daily, a scale that would rapidly overwhelm Germany’s five military hospitals and require extensive use of civilian facilities. Military medical planners say roughly a third of the most seriously wounded could need intensive care, putting pressure on trauma units, operating theatres, blood supplies and specialist staff.

At the Bundeswehr hospital in Ulm, one of the country’s principal military medical centres, planners are examining how to protect treatment areas from threats that have become prominent during the war in Ukraine. Options under discussion include hardened windows, barriers against drones, more resilient power and ventilation systems, larger stocks of medicines and equipment, and the possible revival of underground protected spaces dating from the Cold War.

The preparations reflect a wider shift in Germany’s health-security planning as the government seeks to ensure that hospitals can keep operating through military attack, sabotage, cyber disruption or failures of electricity and communications. Berlin is drafting a Health Emergency Act intended to clarify responsibilities, capacities and coordination between civilian healthcare providers, federal authorities, the Länder and the armed forces during major crises or a defence emergency.

Health Minister Nina Warken has said a resilient healthcare system is a security necessity, requiring dependable infrastructure, stable supply chains, sufficient trained personnel and closer civil-military coordination. The government has acknowledged that it does not yet have a consolidated national picture of how many medical workers possess skills suited to treating wartime injuries.

That gap is significant because modern battlefield trauma can differ sharply from injuries routinely seen in civilian hospitals. Blast wounds, severe burns, multiple penetrating injuries and complex amputations can arrive simultaneously, while drone surveillance and attacks may slow evacuation from combat zones and increase the time before definitive treatment.

Germany’s military medical service has been incorporating those lessons into exercises. Medic Quadriga 2026, the Bundeswehr’s largest and most complex medical exercise since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, tested the evacuation chain from an Article 5 conflict scenario through treatment near the battlefield and onward transport to hospitals in Germany. More than 1,000 soldiers and several hundred civilian personnel participated in parts of the exercise.

The armed forces are also testing unmanned systems that could change casualty evacuation. During NATO’s Vigorous Warrior exercise in Estonia, an EU-backed project demonstrated aerial and ground drones designed to locate wounded personnel, assess basic vital signs and move casualties while transmitting medical data. Some systems are being developed to allow limited treatment during evacuation under remote medical supervision.

Civilian hospitals are central to the planning because military facilities alone would not have sufficient capacity in a large conflict. The Bundeswehr says existing civilian hospitals and treatment networks would form the backbone of clinical care in Germany, requiring systems to distribute patients according to medical need and available beds while continuing to treat the civilian population.

Hospital groups have urged the government to create dedicated funding for resilience measures, arguing that facilities need protected spaces, backup energy, more secure communications, stronger cyber defences and personnel reserves. They have also warned that ordinary hospital financing does not cover the scale of investment required for a defence scenario.

Germany’s trauma specialists are pressing for existing emergency networks to be incorporated into national crisis planning. The German Trauma Society says its established trauma network could help coordinate the distribution and treatment of large numbers of severely injured patients during disasters, crises or war.

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