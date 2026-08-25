Green GSM Philippines launches premium taxi, a 7-seat high-end electric taxi service

Green GSM launches its Premium Taxi service in the Philippines.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 August 2026 –

As Green GSM’s second service tier in the Philippines after Green GSM Car, Premium Taxi offers a new mobility option for groups of up to six passengers, families, business travellers, passengers carrying multiple pieces of luggage, and customers seeking a smooth ride in a pleasant and relaxing environment.

The entire Limo Green fleet is finished in black to reflect its high-end positioning, making it easily recognisable and distinguishable from the existing Green GSM Car service, which features a cyan color scheme. Alongside its modern exterior design and spacious seven-seat configuration with three rows, each Limo Green is equipped with amenities including automatic air conditioning, dedicated air vents for the two rear rows, and an air filtration system that helps keep the cabin pleasant and fresh.

Green GSM’s Premium Taxi fleet exclusively uses VinFast Limo Green.

Alongside the three signature benefits of electric vehicle-zero emissions, no fuel odour and no engine noise-Green GSM’s Premium Taxi also delivers a five-star service experience through carefully-selected drivers who have received high ratings for service quality. Fares are transparently displayed through in-vehicle meters and on the Green GSM app, allowing customers to conveniently track their fares and trip information.

During its initial phase, Premium Taxi will operate in Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong and Pasig City, serving travel needs across key business districts, commercial centres, hotels and transport hubs in Metro Manila. Customers can book through the Green GSM app, hail an available vehicle on the street, or contact the customer service hotline at 02-7777-8080.

VinFast Limo Green offers a spacious seven-seat configuration and a modern exterior design.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Trang, CEO of Green GSM Philippines, said: “Premium Taxi is not simply about providing more space. It is designed for journeys where comfort and attention to detail matter, from family trips and airport transfers to business engagements and special occasions. By combining the spacious interior of the VinFast Limo Green with professional drivers and Green GSM’s five-star service standards, we aim to give Filipino customers a high-end mobility option that is thoughtfully-delivered from the moment they book until the journey ends.”

With Premium Taxi, Green GSM expands its all-electric mobility portfolio in the Philippines to better meet customers’ diverse needs. Going forward, Green GSM will continue to enhance service quality while consistently upholding its “5 Green Promises”, with standards of professionalism, transparency and attentive customer care, thereby contributing to greener urban transportation.

Hashtag: #GreenSM

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GREEN GSM IN THE PHILIPPINES

As of March 31, 2026, Green GSM had completed nearly five million trips and more than 32.6 million kilometres in all-electric vehicles in the Philippines. These journeys are estimated to have contributed to reducing approximately 6,263 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to the amount absorbed by nearly 289,000 trees in one year, demonstrating the cumulative value of everyday green mobility choices.