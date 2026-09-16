SWISS REJU Wins “Exquisite Body-Sculpting Reputable Brand Award” from HK01, Following Exceptional User Reviews and Recognition

SWISS REJU Introduces AI Algo Slimming and MedTech from Silicon Valley

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2026 – Premier Hong Kong body-sculpting and wellness boutique SWISS REJU has added another prestigious accolade to its portfolio, shining brightly at the HK01 Health Easy Awards ceremony. Hosted by leading media platform HK01, the landmark industry event—featuring the “Health Industry Trends Symposium and HK01 Healthy Easy Awards”—was successfully held at The Ritz-Carlton, ICC, Hong Kong, drawing industry leaders for an evening of high-level exchange and celebration. The event opened with a keynote address by Dr. Ko Wing-man, a widely respected member of the Executive Council. SWISS REJU was honored to attend and was officially named the winner of the HK01 “Exquisite Body-Sculpting Reputable Brand Award.” The event paid tribute to Hong Kong’s most exceptional wellness brands. SWISS REJU is deeply honored to receive authoritative recognition at this highly credible awards ceremony.

SWISS REJU Wins “Exquisite Body-Sculpting Reputable Brand Award” from HK01, Following Exceptional User Reviews

The rigorous and meticulous evaluation mechanism of the Healthy Easy Awards combines months of authentic user voting with expert panel reviews, reflecting genuine client feedback alongside professional evaluation. This year’s winner’s circle featured an elite lineup of premier brands and institutions, including St. Paul’s Hospital, Hong Kong Baptist Hospital East Kowloon Medical Centre, iHerb, Nestlé ThickenUp, and Yakult. Each winning brand demonstrated professional excellence, standing out as an industry leader. Through ethical business practices and exceptional QCAC management, SWISS REJU K-Lipolysis® was likewise awarded the “Exquisite Body-Sculpting Reputable Brand Award.”

SWISS REJU extends its sincere gratitude for the glowing user reviews and expert support, remaining steadfast in its mission to advance Hong Kong’s wellness industry. This marks SWISS REJU’s third consecutive year receiving a major annual award from HK01. Coupled with earlier honors—including the Cosmopolitan Best of the Best Award, the Sunday More Hong Kong No.1 Best Body Contouring Treatment, and the JESSICA Annual Best AI Slimming Award—this also represents the 15th major annual accolade SWISS REJU has earned from prominent organizations. Achieving excellence across numerous voting polls, backed by the endorsement of industry experts, stands as a testament to the exceptional reputation of SWISS REJU’s signature K-Lipolysis body contouring program.

Celebrating a Decade of Excellence: SWISS REJU Marks 10 Years of Unrivaled Brand Prestige

“The HK01 Reputable Brand Award is a tremendous encouragement,” stated the brand spokesperson. “To be recognized as a premier, high-reputation brand among over 8,000 beauty and wellness enterprises in Hong Kong is a major encouragement. We remain firmly committed to our core values, continuing to deliver reliable, trusted body contouring, and advanced wellness services.”

Having operated in Central for nearly a decade, SWISS REJU has witnessed the rise of standardized, ethical business practices in Hong Kong, actively supporting the industry’s ongoing reform and optimization. Today’s consumers increasingly gravitate toward high-transparency, stable operations, and high-reputation brands offering flexible installment options. As public awareness grows, discerning clients prefer equipment and technologies backed by rigorous certifications, such as the U.S. FDA, EU MDR / Medical CE, and Hong Kong Department of Health MDACS. This is why SWISS REJU has consistently invested millions to introduce genuine, top-tier technologies, including BTL EXION, INDIBA, WINBACK, NeoCare Elite, ATP LIPO X, Lumenis Pollogen DMA, and VIORA Reaction. This strong technical advantage paired with nearly a decade of distinguished reputation, has established an extraordinary level of client trust.

Unveiling the All-New SWISS REJU AI Weight-Loss Algorithm X Silicon Valley Health Tech

This year’s seminar centered on advanced weight management and cross-border collaboration. SWISS REJU has long believed that the aesthetic and body-sculpting industry in Hong Kong can more proactively embrace its role as an international technological bridge. Consequently, the brand has taken the lead in introducing cutting-edge nutritional science and longevity research from Silicon Valley, combining advanced research with high-tech instrumentation to elevate the overall efficacy of K-Lipolysis program.

The pioneering AI Algo Slimming introduced by SWISS REJU utilizes artificial intelligence to automatically calculate energy output, dynamically mapping the optimal energy pathway every second to enhance efficacy and safety. By integrating Silicon Valley advanced health and nutritional management, SWISS REJU stands among the pioneering advanced body-sculpting brands in Hong Kong to champion Silicon Valley biohacking preventive medicine and longevity technology. This elevates the scientific standard of Hong Kong’s wellness sector, delivering a state-of-the-art body contouring and health experience for clients across Hong Kong and the the Greater Bay Area.

To learn more, visit: http://www.reju.hk

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