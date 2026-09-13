Green GSM Philippines to host its largest-ever driver partner festival, leading the green transition

Green GSM Philippines and Driver Partner community at the Green GSM Platform Driver Partner Day.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 September 2026 –

One of the highlights of the event is the handover of the first 1,000 electric vehicles to Green GSM Platform Driver Partners, expanding their business options and giving the driver community access to more suitable and efficient operating models. The addition of more vehicles will also help Green GSM strengthen its service capacity and better meet customers’ growing mobility needs, while contributing to the transition to green transportation in the Philippines.

Building on the cooperation between VinFast and Green GSM, the event will further introduce the vehicle rental model designed for Driver Partners, with an initial investment starting from just PHP 5,000, opening up additional business options and reducing barriers for drivers to participate in electric vehicle operations. The program reflects Green GSM’s “5 Green Promises” commitment, with a focus on providing better vehicles, suitable operating models, and sustainable livelihood opportunities for the Driver Partner community.

Under this partnership model, eligible Driver Partners can choose from VinFast electric vehicles such as the 4-seater Herio Green/VF 5 and the 7-seater Limo Green. These all-electric models are designed to meet the needs of service operations, offering smooth performance, ease of use, and optimized energy, maintenance, and servicing costs compared with gasoline vehicles in the same segment. Through support programs for pioneering partners, including free charging and VinFast warranty coverage of up to 7 years/160,000 km for the Limo Green and the VF 5/Herio Green, drivers can significantly reduce operating costs, improve business efficiency, and increase their long-term earnings.

As part of the event series, Green GSM continues to reaffirm its long-term commitment to the Green Driver Partner community in the Philippines, with a focus on enhancing service quality, professionalism, and community engagement through the launch of the Global Green GSM Driver Partner Community in the Philippines. The Community serves as a platform to connect and support Driver Partners, while strengthening engagement across the broader Green GSM ecosystem.

Through the Community, members will be able to share and learn from one another’s experiences in operating electric vehicles and providing mobility services, stay updated on the latest information and policies, and work together to build an increasingly professional, connected, and sustainable Driver Partner community.

Through the “Green GSM Platform Driver Partner Festival,” Green GSM is committed to supporting the sustainable development of the driver community in the Philippines, raising awareness and encouraging the green transition, while expanding livelihood opportunities for drivers to increase their income. At the event, Driver Partners will have the opportunity to test-drive VinFast electric vehicles, receive answers from Green GSM regarding electric vehicles, learn about relevant policies and benefits, and receive prompt assistance in completing the registration procedures required to transition to providing services with electric vehicles.

The event forms part of Green GSM’s development plan to strengthen its ability to meet market demand, with the goal of providing more vehicles, faster service, and progressively higher service quality in line with five-star standards, delivering a more satisfying experience for customers on every green journey.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Trang, CEO of Green GSM Philippines, said: “Through the Green GSM Platform Driver Partner Festival and Car Handover Week, Green GSM aims to accompany the driver community in its development and expansion while enhancing both quality and professionalism. We seek to create more livelihood opportunities for drivers to access optimized and efficient operating models that can significantly increase their earnings. At the same time, we expect the event to inspire and help lay the foundation for the next phase of green mobility development in the Philippines.”

Green GSM currently operates electric taxi services in key urban areas across the Philippines, including Metro Manila in Luzon, Central Visayas, and Mindanao. Its two service offerings – Green GSM Car and Green GSM Limo, a 7-seater Premium Taxi – cater to customers’ diverse mobility needs.

In addition to its direct operations, Green GSM is expanding partnerships with local taxi operators to accelerate the green transition through diverse, flexible, and cost-efficient partnership programs.

Going forward, Green GSM will continue improving service quality and expanding its network, consistent with its “5 Green Promises” commitment, with the aim of raising service standards and contributing to greener urban mobility in the Philippines./.

Hashtag: #GreenSM

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