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Gulf Intelligence’s 2026 Energy Journalist Award

Matein Khalid

I am so honoured that my peers, who are the creme de la creme of financial journalism in the global and GCC media have nominated me for Gulf Intelligence’s annual Energy Journalist of the year (Middle East) Award.

Gulf Intelligence is a Dubai based energy market publisher and think tank, whose research is a must read for even ministers in OPEC and the world’s major energy importing governments.

The Award ceremony will be held on October 7 in Fujairah under the patronage of HH The Ruler of Fujairah and the Award will be presented by HH Crown Prince of Fujairah.

I feel I have already won even though I am just a finalist because I was selected by my peers, including my AGBI colleagues Frank Kane, who I remember reading with awe when I was barely out of my teens, when I was captivated by Dan Yergin’s magnum opus “The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money, and Power”. These are the men and women who are legends in the global media as specialists in GCC finance and energy markets, yet they have thought me now worthy to join their professional cohort. To me, this is the ultimate accolade, a free pass to enter Valhalla and Xanadu.

The respect of my peers is literally priceless for me and I have to give my gratitude to my two brilliant editors at AGBI, James Drummond and Lady Aclicia Buller, who gave me the hunting license to write about the energy markets that caught the attention of my eminent peers in the region.

It has been such a privilege to record the first draft of history from the epicenter of black gold’s most important province at a time when history has gone fast forward and the future of the world hinges on what will happen or not happen next here in the Gulf.

Win or lose on October 7th, I have already won in every respect where it matters to me, and I must thank all my faithful readers whose lovely messages make it all worthwhile. The next milestone is the Nobel Peace Prize but that trip to Stockholm has to wait a few thousand reincarnations LOL.

 

Also published on Medium.

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