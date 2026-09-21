Hong Kong Young Drivers Battle at Guangzhou Conghua as HK Youth Karting Championship Completes Opening Round

Drivers aged 8–17 build real race experience through qualifying, attack, defense and overtaking

HONG KONG / GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 — For a young racing driver, there is far more to learn from a kart race than simply setting the fastest lap. Organised by China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre (CHKMC) with the support of IAME Series Asia and HKAA, the opening round of the HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 was recently completed at Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit.

Over two days of practice, qualifying and competitive racing, young drivers from Hong Kong put their training into action, testing their speed, race craft and decision-making under genuine race conditions.

The championship features two categories — Cadet for drivers aged 8–12 using 60cc karts and Junior for drivers aged 12–17 using 125cc karts — competing on the approximately 1.2-kilometre, 14-corner circuit.

From lap time to real race craft

The weekend began with practice, allowing drivers to refine braking points, racing lines and corner-exit speed with support from coaches and mechanics.

Qualifying then challenged competitors to produce a competitive lap within a limited time on track to secure the best possible starting position.

However, once the racing began, outright speed was only part of the challenge.

With multiple karts fighting for position at the very first corner, drivers had to assess the traffic around them, choose attacking or defensive lines and decide when to overtake or hold position.

Over the two days of racing, the young drivers chased each other through various corners, with moments of side-by-side cornering, defending positions, and looking for overtaking opportunities. For young drivers, managing traffic on the track, race pressure, and split-second decision-making are experiences that are difficult to fully simulate in routine solo practice.

These situations help young drivers develop genuine race craft, which is an important step for a driver to learn, progress and grow in motorsports.

One Make Karting unifies kart and engine specification, putting the focus on the driver

The championship adopts a One Make Karting / Arrive & Drive format, with race karts and competition equipment arranged to a unified specification, together with designated practice and race tyres.

By reducing equipment differences, the format places greater emphasis on driving technique, consistency, decision-making and race strategy.

It also gives young racers stepping into competitive racing for the first time the opportunity to experience a complete race weekend, from practice and qualifying to race starts, on-track battles and post-session analysis.

The value of the first race is not measured by podium positions

In youth motorsport, results are important, but racing experience often has to be built up race by race.

A position gained or lost at the start, choosing the right moment to overtake, or learning how to recover after a mistake can become valuable lessons for the next race.

CHKMC Head Coach Chester Lam said, “Training can teach a driver racing lines, braking points and kart control, but a real race involves other drivers, starts, attack and defense, and pressure. It is a completely different situation.”

“Young drivers need real racing to gradually learn how to read a race. Every time they complete a race, they should be equipped with more experience than they had before.”

Karting has long been one of the first forms of competitive motorsport experienced by many professional racing drivers. CHKMC hopes to create more opportunities for young people in Hong Kong to develop from fundamental training to track driving and, ultimately, real racing.

From Hong Kong to a wider Asian racing stage

The aim of the HK Youth Karting Championship is not for every participant to become a front-running racer immediately, but to provide a platform where young drivers can compete, make mistakes, learn and gradually build their racing experience.

From lining up on the starting grid to attempting an overtake, defending a position or understanding tyres and changing track conditions, every race adds another layer to a young driver’s development.

The championship also connects young racers with the wider Asian karting scene.

Strong performers in the Cadet and Junior categories may have the opportunity to progress towards the IAME Asia Final 2026 in Macau, competing alongside drivers from across the region.

Round 1 complete, attention turns to the next challenge

Following the opening round, drivers and coaching teams started reviewing lap times, racing lines and overall performance as they prepare for the next race.

The HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 will continue with its next round at Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit on 10 – 11 October 2026, giving young racers another opportunity to apply what they learned and continue building valuable race experience.

For a young driver, the chequered flag at the end of one race is not the end of the journey.

It is preparation for the next one.

About HK Youth Karting Championship 2026

Categories:

Cadet — Ages 8–12 / 60cc

Junior — Ages 12–17 / 125cc

Circuit: Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit

Organiser: China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre (CHKMC)

Supported by: IAME Series Asia

Enquiries

China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre (CHKMC)

Tel: +852 6288 6268

Website: www.chkmc.com.hk

Hashtag: #CHKMC #廣州從化國際賽車場 #中國香港賽車運動中心 #青少年賽車 #青少年車手 #青年車手

https://www.chkmc.com.hk

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