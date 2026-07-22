Houthi threat puts Red Sea shipping on alert

Yemen’s Houthi movement has positioned missiles and drones near the Bab el-Mandeb strait and is prepared to resume attacks on commercial shipping, raising the risk of disruption across one of the world’s most important trade corridors.

Maritime security monitors have raised their assessment of the threat after the group declared a blockade targeting vessels connected to Saudi Arabia. Ships calling at Saudi ports have been warned that they could face attack while sailing through the southern Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb and adjoining waters.

The warning has already affected tanker movements. Oil carriers transporting Saudi crude towards Asian markets have reversed course or altered their routes rather than continue towards the narrow strait between Yemen and Djibouti. Some vessels may now travel through the Suez Canal before sailing around Africa, adding time, fuel costs and insurance expenses.

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Houthi forces are believed to have deployed anti-ship missiles, explosive drones and surveillance equipment in areas overlooking the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Preparations have included positions in Yemen’s western highlands and coastal regions near Hodeidah, placing weapons within range of maritime traffic approaching Bab el-Mandeb.

The Joint Maritime Information Center said Houthi messaging had intensified following a formal declaration on July 20 of a maritime blockade aimed at Saudi-linked trade. Its assessment marked a shift from guidance issued days earlier, when monitors said there were no clear indicators of imminent targeting despite persistent threats.

The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, said their action was retaliation for restrictions imposed on Yemen’s ports and airports. The movement has accused Saudi Arabia of participating in operations against Houthi-controlled territory and has threatened to expand its maritime campaign until those measures are lifted.

Saudi authorities have said they will take measures to protect the kingdom’s maritime interests and commercial traffic. Riyadh has not confirmed that Bab el-Mandeb has been physically closed, and the Houthis do not control both sides of the strait. However, shipping companies often respond to credible attack threats before any formal closure occurs.

Bab el-Mandeb is about 29 kilometres wide at its narrowest point and connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea. It forms part of the shipping route linking Asia with Europe through the Suez Canal. Around 12 per cent of global trade passes through the wider Red Sea corridor, including crude oil, refined fuels, container cargo and food shipments.

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Petroleum flows through the strait have climbed as conflict has restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. About 7.4 million barrels of oil and petroleum products were moving through Bab el-Mandeb each day by June, equivalent to roughly 7 per cent of global oil supply.

Saudi Arabia has relied more heavily on its east-west pipeline, which carries crude from production centres near the Gulf to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. That route allows exports to bypass Hormuz, but a sustained Houthi campaign near Bab el-Mandeb could weaken the value of the alternative by placing outbound tankers at risk.

As much as three million barrels a day of Saudi crude could require diversion around the Cape of Good Hope if operators avoid the southern Red Sea. The longer route can add several weeks to voyages towards Asia, tighten tanker availability and lift freight rates. Limited pipeline alternatives through Egypt could ease some pressure but cannot absorb all diverted volumes.

The latest warnings revive memories of the Houthi maritime campaign that began in November 2023. The group attacked merchant ships with missiles, drones, explosive boats and boarding teams, initially claiming that it was targeting vessels linked to Israel. Several seafarers were killed, ships were damaged or sunk and major container operators abandoned the Red Sea route.

Although naval forces intercepted many projectiles, they could not remove the danger to commercial traffic. Shipping companies instead relied on rerouting, private security, intelligence sharing and higher war-risk insurance. The diversions increased voyage times between Asia and Europe and disrupted supply chains from automotive manufacturing to retail.

The current threat is broader because it identifies links with Saudi ports rather than a narrow group of vessels. Ownership, chartering, cargo origin, previous port calls and commercial relationships may all be used by the Houthis when selecting possible targets, creating uncertainty for operators managing complex fleets.

Security advisers are urging ships to review voyage plans, minimise identifying information, maintain enhanced bridge watches and report suspicious activity to maritime authorities. Masters have also been advised to prepare for drone, missile and small-boat attacks while ensuring crews know emergency procedures.