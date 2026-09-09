Abu Dhabi hunting exhibition closes with record turnout

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi’s International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition ended its 23rd edition with more than 481,576 visitors over 10 days, a 27 per cent increase from 2025, setting new records for attendance, participation and exhibition scale.

The event, held from August 28 to September 6 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, brought together 2,405 exhibitors and brands from 71 countries across 15 sectors. Six countries participated for the first time, while the exhibition occupied 107,000 square metres, 17 per cent more space than a year earlier.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition was staged under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club. The organisers said the 2026 edition was the largest since the event began in 2003.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, group chief executive of ADNEC Group, said the exhibition delivered record results across key performance indicators. He said the larger footprint and international representation reflected rising demand from exhibitors, specialists and enthusiasts in hunting, equestrianism, camping, outdoor recreation and related industries.

Falconry accounted for some of the exhibition’s strongest commercial and heritage activity. A total of 618 falcons were sold during the event and associated auctions, an increase of more than 44 per cent compared with 2025. Another 426 falcons were registered under the ADIHEX Badge, making them eligible for the President’s Cup Falconry Competition and the Ghayathi Falcon Competition.

Eight falcon auctions were held as part of the programme, featuring rare bloodlines and attracting bidders from inside and outside the UAE. Three falcons sold for more than AED1 million each. A Pure Gyr Ultra White falcon fetched AED2.1 million, which organisers said was the highest price achieved for a falcon at auction. Two other birds sold for AED1.5 million and AED1.1 million.

The ten-day format was introduced for the first time, extending the programme beyond the nine-day schedule used in 2025. Organisers said the change responded to community demand and allowed more time for specialist events, auctions and public activities. Conservation organisations also used the exhibition to present research and education programmes. The International Fund for Houbara Conservation and Ekthar Wildlife Development highlighted work under the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme through workshops, demonstrations and engagement with falconers, researchers, students and families, linking traditional hunting practices with wildlife management, scientific research and species conservation during the exhibition’s full ten days.

The exhibition also hosted a purebred Arabian horse auction and a range of competitions, demonstrations and cultural activities. The live arena programme included a falcon beauty contest, Arabian Saluki beauty contest, International Dog Show and Emirati Handler’s Competition, alongside equestrian displays and other heritage presentations.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, secretary-general of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said the scale of participation showed how the exhibition had developed from a heritage-focused gathering into a regional platform for falconry, hunting, equestrian sports and outdoor activities. He said the event also supported environmental conservation and the promotion of Emirati heritage internationally.

The Emirates Falconers’ Club is marking 25 years of work in preserving falconry and related traditions. Its partnership with ADNEC Group places heritage conservation alongside commercial exhibitions, specialist products, technology and knowledge exchange.

The 15 sectors represented at the exhibition covered falconry, hunting tourism and safari, veterinary products and services, environmental and cultural heritage preservation, hunting and shooting sports equipment, equestrian activities, arts and crafts, recreational vehicles and caravans, fishing and marine sports, camping equipment, outdoor leisure vehicles, camels, Arabian Salukis, knives and a traditional souq.

The enlarged venue was used to accommodate growth in exhibitors and visitor activities, including specialist displays, family programmes and educational experiences. The event also featured 55 local and international falcon breeding and care farms, up 20 per cent from the previous edition, with nine taking part for the first time.