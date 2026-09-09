Hunter Biden memecoin erases 99% after launch

Hunter Biden’s newly launched LAPTOP memecoin lost about 99 per cent of its value within its first hour of trading on Wednesday, turning a hypothetical $1,000 purchase near its early peak into roughly $10 as prices collapsed below $2.

The token, launched on Coinbase’s Base blockchain, traded near $190 to $200 shortly after opening before plunging to below $4 within minutes and later falling under $2 on some market trackers. The violent move wiped out almost all of the paper value for buyers who entered near the top, underscoring the extreme volatility surrounding celebrity and politically linked memecoins.

A $1,000 purchase at $200 would acquire five LAPTOP tokens. At $2 each, those tokens would be worth $10, excluding trading fees, slippage and any difficulty executing transactions at displayed prices. The calculation is therefore illustrative rather than a measure of losses suffered by every buyer, since entry prices and available liquidity varied sharply during the opening session.

The official token has a fixed supply of one billion coins and uses the Base contract address published by the project. Its website describes LAPTOP as a non-yield-bearing memecoin created for entertainment and community participation, explicitly stating that it offers no equity, ownership or other economic interest and warning that digital-asset prices can fall to zero.

Market data showed LAPTOP reaching an all-time high around $190.81 before its collapse. Other trackers recorded an even higher intraday print above $199, while decentralised-market data showed still wider price discrepancies as liquidity formed. Such differences are common during disorderly token launches, particularly when trading is fragmented across pools and platforms.

The project says 35 per cent of the one-billion-token supply was unlocked at the token-generation event. Ten per cent was allocated for a day-one airdrop, another 10 per cent for a future airdrop, 10 per cent for liquidity, 5 per cent for the foundation treasury, 5 per cent for charity, 30 per cent for founders and 30 per cent for a set of prediction-linked allocations.

Founder tokens, including Biden’s allocation, are subject to lock-up and vesting arrangements rather than being immediately available for sale. The project says the full supply will become unlocked over 36 months, while at least 5 per cent has been committed to charity.

The airdrop structure is partly aimed at people who lost money trading President Donald Trump’s TRUMP memecoin. Biden has said LAPTOP is intended to reclaim the narrative around the laptop controversy that followed him during and after the 2020 presidential campaign, while the project links parts of its token supply to political, cryptocurrency and cultural outcomes.

Thirty per cent of LAPTOP’s supply is tied to 30 specified predictions. Under the published mechanism, tokens assigned to predictions that come true are to be burned permanently; tokens attached to outcomes that fail are designated for charitable donation. Listed questions include political events, Bitcoin milestones and whether LAPTOP can surpass TRUMP in fully diluted valuation.

The launch also exposed investors to a separate risk: imitation tokens. Before the official contract went live, blockchain analysis identified hundreds of tokens using the LAPTOP name or ticker across Base, BNB Chain and Ethereum after plans for Biden’s coin became public. Some displayed large headline trading volumes despite very little underlying stablecoin changing hands.

That proliferation makes the contract address critical for distinguishing Biden’s official token from unrelated coins carrying similar branding. An older Solana token called Hunter Biden’s Laptop has traded under the LAPTOP ticker since 2024 and is not the same asset launched by Biden on Base on Wednesday.

The official project identifies its Base contract as 0xB095274743941e953c746F9C228DA9c18Bb6ec29. An exchange announced support for LAPTOP deposits on Base on Wednesday, with spot trading dependent on sufficient token liquidity.