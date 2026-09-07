IDScan faces widening class actions over ID exposure

IDScan. net is facing a growing wave of proposed class action lawsuits in Louisiana over allegations that its identity-verification systems were connected to a massive exposure of driver’s licence and other government-issued identification records.

At least eight federal complaints had been filed against the New Orleans-based company by September 4 in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, court dockets show. Plaintiffs include Marc Rioux, Jared Greenbaum, Martha Sealy, Matthew Bunch, Nicholas Layman, David Wagner, Charles Eddie Buckles, and Jason Katz and Kathleen Bartman.

The cases, filed between September 2 and September 4, seek damages and other relief over alleged failures to safeguard personal information. Several complaints invoke claims including breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, contract-related causes of action or other alleged injuries. The allegations have not been tested in court, and IDScan. net has not admitted responsibility for the reported exposure.

The lawsuits followed disclosures that an illicit online service called Nexus claimed access to more than 153 million US and Canadian driver’s-licence records, alongside millions of other identity documents. That figure remains an assertion by the marketplace operator and has not been independently confirmed by IDScan. net, the Federal Bureau of Investigation or a court.

The FBI’s New Orleans field office is investigating the incident. IDScan. net has also told customers that it is examining a potential security event after receiving information on September 1 suggesting that certain data might have been exposed and that the company could be implicated.

The company said its inquiry was preliminary and that it was working to determine whether unauthorised access had occurred and, if so, the scope. No final public assessment has established how many people were affected, which systems were accessed or whether every record advertised by Nexus originated from IDScan. net.

The dispute centres on the company’s role as a behind-the-scenes provider of identity scanning, document authentication and fraud-prevention technology. Its services are used in sectors including vehicle rental, hospitality, retail, gaming and cannabis dispensaries, meaning customers may have encountered its technology without dealing directly with the company.

The reported data set drew attention because samples appeared to include high-resolution images of driving licences and other documents rather than merely names or identification numbers. Investigators examining samples linked some scan timestamps to occasions when individuals had presented identification at businesses using ID-verification technology associated with IDScan. net. Those findings prompted scrutiny but do not amount to a completed forensic determination.

Nexus disappeared from the dark web shortly after the exposure became public. Its disappearance does not establish that the underlying records were deleted or that copies are no longer circulating. Nor does it resolve questions over the origin, completeness and authenticity of the full data collection.

Law firms have meanwhile begun separate investigations aimed at identifying additional people who believe their information may have been processed through IDScan. net systems. Markovits, Stock & DeMarco and Hall Attorneys are among firms seeking potential claimants, while another investigation backed by Bryson Harris Suciu & DeMay is examining whether further class litigation is warranted.

Plaintiffs in the filed cases are asking the court to hold IDScan. net liable for alleged privacy and security failures and to award compensation for claimed losses, which can include expenses, time spent addressing identity risks and loss of privacy. Some actions also seek changes to security practices. Those remedies remain requests and no class has yet been certified.

The legal filings add pressure on IDScan. net as investigators seek to establish whether an unauthorised party gained access to its systems or to data handled through customer deployments. The company has not publicly confirmed that the 153 million claimed driver’s-licence records were taken from its infrastructure.

IDScan. net says its technology performs more than 21 million identity verifications each month, illustrating the potential breadth of its footprint while leaving the number of people implicated in the alleged breach unresolved.