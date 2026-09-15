PhonePe scales AI across payments and operations

PhonePe is widening the use of artificial intelligence across customer service, fraud control, merchant tools, software engineering and corporate functions, with automation now resolving about 94 per cent of customer support cases.

Rahul Chari, PhonePe’s founder and chief product and technology officer, said the company is concentrating on AI deployments that produce measurable gains in operating, product or revenue metrics rather than adding the technology indiscriminately across its platform.

Chari told the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai that the company’s approach starts with identifying operational bottlenecks where artificial intelligence can change outcomes. “Not everything that is an experience today gets genuinely better using AI,” he said. The emphasis, he added, is on a baseline shift in performance rather than the number of AI-labelled features. That approach is shaping investment across customer interactions, back-office workflows and engineering, while preserving conventional systems where automation offers little advantage.

The fintech processes close to 12 billion transactions a month and operates customer support with roughly 500 agents. Automation has increased the share of support cases handled without human intervention from about 90 per cent to 94 per cent, and PhonePe is targeting 96 per cent.

Chari said the remaining cases are harder because they often involve unusual circumstances, scattered information and the need for rapid responses. Large language models are being used to address those complex interactions, while human staff remain focused on cases that require judgement or escalation.

Fraud investigation is another area where automation has advanced. About 80 per cent of investigations can now be handled through automated systems, allowing specialist teams to concentrate on complicated incidents and new fraud patterns, according to the company’s account of its AI programme.

PhonePe is also extending artificial intelligence into consumer-facing services. It has been developing natural-language search that allows users to navigate the app, initiate tasks and reach relevant services using voice or text commands. The company is exploring broader conversational capabilities for personal finance, insurance and investment products.

Its search system, launched earlier this year using Microsoft Foundry, can interpret requests such as making a payment, recharging a FASTag or locating transaction information. PhonePe has said the interface is designed to reduce dependence on conventional menu navigation by directing users according to their stated intent.

Merchant products are another focus. PhonePe launched an AI-powered integration layer in May aimed at helping online businesses connect to its payment gateway through conversational instructions, reducing a process that can otherwise require developers to work through documentation and technical configuration.

The company followed in June with SmartPages, an AI-powered payment-page creator embedded in its payment gateway dashboard. Merchants can describe what they are selling in ordinary language, including vernacular languages, and the system generates product copy, selects relevant customer information fields and structures a mobile-oriented payment page.

PhonePe is considering further agentic functions for its business app, including answering merchant and customer queries and helping businesses create and distribute offers or coupons. The company has also examined tools that could connect commerce activity with services such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

Artificial intelligence is being incorporated throughout PhonePe’s software development process, including solution design, coding, code reviews, testing, deployment, troubleshooting and debugging. Internal tools include TraceMine for crash analysis, Lens for initial root-cause analysis using logs and deployment data, and KadAI for code orchestration and agent-based development.

Corporate functions are being brought into the same framework through an internal Agent Hub designed to let non-technology teams automate workflows. Legal, compliance, finance and human resources teams are among those using the platform.

PhonePe says the system was built for a regulated financial-services environment, with controls covering data access, leakage and localisation. Its architecture includes an in-house large language model router, open-source models hosted on company premises, and internal data and tools.

One target is the company’s new-product introduction process, where reviews involving compliance, privacy, legal, trust and safety can take about 30 days. PhonePe is exploring whether AI-enabled workflows can compress that process to less than a day.