Iran cyber academy expands recruitment despite US sanctions

A Tehran-based cybersecurity academy sanctioned by Washington is recruiting hundreds of young people for its largest training programme, renewing scrutiny of Iran’s expanding pool of cyber specialists and their potential links to state-backed hacking operations.

Ravin Academy is seeking between 600 and 1,200 Iranians aged 17 to 30 for a free, year-long cybersecurity scholarship programme. The initiative represents a substantial expansion for an organisation that US authorities have accused of training hackers and recruiting some graduates for Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

The programme, promoted under the name Namavar, includes technical instruction and competitions requiring participants to examine real or simulated industrial infrastructure and develop possible cyberattack scenarios. The academy has said at least 600 successful applicants will receive scholarships and undergo a structured training programme before entering the professional cybersecurity market.

The recruitment drive has drawn attention because Ravin has continued expanding despite sanctions imposed by the United States in 2022. Washington designated the academy after alleging that it provided training and cybersecurity services to Iran’s intelligence apparatus and assisted the government in identifying and recruiting technically skilled personnel.

Ravin was co-founded by Seyed Mojtaba Mostafavi and Farzin Karimi, both identified by US authorities as members of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security. The academy offers instruction across defensive and offensive cybersecurity disciplines, including malware analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, network defence, vulnerability assessment, reverse engineering and incident response.

There is no evidence linking Ravin Academy directly to the cyber intrusions that have affected US water utilities this year. The academy has also not been publicly tied to specific attacks on American infrastructure associated with other Iran-linked hacking groups.

The scale of its recruitment, however, highlights Iran’s continued investment in developing domestic cyber expertise at a time when hacking has become an increasingly important instrument of state competition. Tehran has built cyber capabilities alongside its conventional military, missile and drone programmes, giving authorities an inexpensive means of conducting espionage, disruption and influence operations beyond Iran’s borders.

Concerns have intensified following cyberattacks against water and wastewater organisations in at least seven US states. Some breaches disrupted operations, including incidents involving water pressure losses and flooding. US officials have not publicly attributed those attacks to Iran, although cybersecurity specialists have examined possible connections to Iran-aligned actors, including the group known as CyberAv3ngers.

Iran-linked hackers have previously targeted programmable logic controllers and other industrial systems used in critical infrastructure. Such equipment controls physical processes ranging from water treatment and manufacturing to energy production, making compromised systems potentially more disruptive than conventional data theft.

The wider cyber confrontation between Washington and Tehran has also intensified. US prosecutors this month unveiled charges against 17 people accused of working with the Tehran-based Mabna Institute in a longstanding campaign that targeted universities, companies and government organisations. The operation allegedly obtained more than 31 terabytes of academic information and intellectual property after compromising hundreds of institutions.

Ravin’s training model has attracted particular scrutiny because its courses combine commercially available instruction with material associated with major international cybersecurity organisations and technology companies. Training materials advertised by the academy include subjects associated with Linux, Microsoft technologies and specialised cybersecurity certification programmes.

Some previous Ravin programmes have also promoted employment opportunities following training, including placements that could satisfy military service obligations. Iran requires most eligible men to complete compulsory service, making programmes offering professional work connected to service requirements potentially attractive to technically skilled younger people.

The academy says corporate sponsorship allows it to provide parts of its training without tuition fees. Details of all organisations financing the programme have not been publicly disclosed.

Ravin has also worked publicly with Positive Technologies, a major Russian cybersecurity company sanctioned by the United States since 2021 over alleged connections with Russian intelligence services. The relationship illustrates growing interaction among cybersecurity organisations operating in countries subject to extensive Western sanctions.