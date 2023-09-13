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iRobots Latest, the Roomba Combo j9+, Uses an Auto-Fill Dock for 30 Days of Autonomous Cleaning

Roomba Combo j9

iRobot is back with the latest-and-greatest Roomba Combo j9+, which includes some major upgrades to its previous Combo j7. Most notably is the 30-day reservoir that keeps the mop soaped […]

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