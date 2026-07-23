A Pandastic Summer Birthday Celebration at Ocean Park Chance to win the all-new MAXUS MIFA 7 PLUS Pure Electric 7-Seater MPV

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 July 2026 – Ocean Park is set to ignite a summer of joy with thefor its entire family of six beloved giant pandas, running from now until 31 August 2026. Join us in celebrating the second birthday of the panda twins, Elder Sister Jia Jia and Little Brother De De, alongside their August-born parents Ying Ying and Le Le, and June birthday stars An An and Ke Ke. Come immerse in the celebration brimming with interactive games, performances and water play.

Even more exciting, visitors could take home fabulous prices, including the newly launched MAXUS MIFA 7 PLUS, the mid-size family pure electric MPV – by entering the Summer Joy Lucky Draw* on every eligible visit during the promotion period of 3 July and 31 August 2026!

Birthday photo spots and Panda Friends encounters

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrate the pandas’ special days with pandastic photo opportunities across the Park. Capture snapshots at the main entrance’s gigantic birthday countdown zone. Don’t miss the charming 5-metre-tall Giant Panda Birthday Bun Tower at Waterfront Plaza, adorned with piles of pink birthday buns to celebrate the pandas’ birthdays in true Hong Kong style.

Explore the Panda Friends Cute & Cuddly zone at Eco-Herbal Trail, featuring over 60 Panda Friends sculptures, each carrying magnifying sunglasses and cameras, ready to discover the wonders of nature.

The precious panda moments

Relive the heartwarming journey of all six giant pandas at the Pandastic Happy Moments exhibit next to the Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures. This special display showcases precious footage commemorating the rapid growth of twins Jia Jia and De De and other adorable life stages from all the giant panda members. It is a truly unmissable experience for all panda enthusiasts.

Fans can also visit the Giant Panda Fans Zone near the exhibit, created for fans to meet and connect and exchange their own handmade crafts and treasured panda keepsakes until 31 August 2026!

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer splashing fun with Panda Friends

Dive into body-cooling water fun at the Panda Friends Splashy Birthday Camp outside Applause Pavilion. Experience the thrill of dashing through giant water curtains or facing a massive waterfall-style deluge from the mega water bucket. Unleash your playful instincts with all-time favourite water bomb fights at Panda Friends Water Bomb Fun or get caught in refreshing water gun ambushes from Ocean Park’s special Celebration Squad during their energetic Pandastic Birthday Splash, featuring adorable dance routines inspired by the panda twins.

Delightful entertainment and limited-edition performances

The highly-anticipated Pandastic Summer Birthday Spectacular features giant inflatable Panda Friends roaming the Park, accompanied by various performance groups delivering vibrant songs and dances at the Pawsome Summer Party on 8, 15 and 16 August 2026. Ocean 6N1 dress up with their special birthday outfits and showcase incredible singing and dancing in All Star Jam talent show. Whiskers & Friends will also give a birthday edition special performance at Ocean Park Star Match. Ocean Park’s lively roving band will also keep the festive atmosphere high.

Exclusive collectibles

Commemorate the twins’ second birthday with exclusive, limited-edition Giant Panda Birthday stamps. Collect all the stamps from designated Park locations to complete your very own beautiful birthday card. Test your skills and reflexes at interactive game booths to win special prizes. The talented coloured-chalk artists painting adorable giant panda figures in the Park.

Adorable merchandise and food and beverage

Check out our adorable Panda Friends Summer Collection, vibrant with colourful and summery designs. Highlights include the Giant Panda Plush Keychain Blind Box, featuring all the Panda Friends in their cutest summer outfits. Jia Jia and De De have transformed into the “Lemon Twins”, starring in a new range of summer essentials to keep everyone cool and refreshed throughout the season. Equally unmissable is the Panda Friends Hong Kong Food Collection, which charmingly captures iconic Hong Kong food elements.

Beyond these, the all-new Ocean Park x Maltese Crossover Series and the Panda Friends Hong Kong Food Collection prize items will be making their way to game booths across the Park, starting from mid-July. On top of that, fans can also look forward to Panda Friends photo frame, claw machines and press penny machines to bring in another level of excitement.

To celebrate the giant pandas’ birthdays, Ocean Park has prepared a tempting lineup of panda-themed treats, including the Panda Twins Mini Burgers and Panda Snack Platter. No birthday celebration is complete without desserts and cakes. The Park has also launched a delightful selection of treats, as well as refreshing snow cones and frozen fruits for visitors to beat the summer heat. What’s more, other restaurants across the Park will be introducing a summer menu featuring fruit-inspired recipes, so you can savour the flavours of summer with surprises in every bite.

Summer Joy Lucky Draw

Adding a final layer of excitement, the Summer Joy Lucky Draw* offers fantastic surprises. From 3 July to 31 August 2026, upon Park admission, visitors can register to participate for a chance to win from over 1,000 prizes with a total value of more than HK$815,000, including the grand prize, a brand-new MAXUS MIFA 7 PLUS Pure Electric 7-Seater MPV worth HK$369,102, sponsored by Inchcape Hong Kong. Every visit offers another chance to win!

Pair up and dive into summer fun with Summer Duo Pass

Pair up with a friend or family for an unforgettable summer adventure and enjoy up to 30% off with the Summer Duo Pass# available from now until 31 August 2026. Weekday tickets for two adults or two kids start at HK$753 and HK$377 respectively, while any-day tickets for two adults or two kids start at HK$861 and HK$430 respectively.

New Get Closer to the Animals experiences

Beyond the panda birthday festivities, Ocean Park is launching two new Get Closer to the Animals programmes. You can enjoy snorkelling in the Park’s world-class aquarium and visit behind the scenes to interact with the mysterious yet adorable sharks and rays for the very first time in the newly launched Fish Friends Face-Off X Shark & Ray Discovery! There is also a new Meerkat Feeding experience for visitors to learn more about these adorable ambassadors!

Elevating the digital visitor experience

To coincide with the launch of Ocean Park’s summer celebrations, Ocean Park is also enhancing its digital experience with a redesigned official website, which features enhanced mobile compatibility and a more intuitive browsing experience across all devices. This new website supersedes the previous mobile application and enables viewers to access the latest park information anytime, anywhere on one platform.

Ocean Park Named “Muslim-friendly Attraction of The Year”

Ocean Park has been named Muslim-friendly Attraction of The Year at the prestigious Halal in Travel Awards 2026 organised by CrescentRating, the world’s leading consultant on Muslim-friendly tourism. This recognition highlights the Park’s dedication to welcoming diverse guests through comprehensive facilities, including dedicated prayer rooms and an expanded portfolio of Halal-certified dining options like the recently certified Bayview Restaurant. With this milestone, Ocean Park looks forward to welcoming even more international visitors to experience its unique blend of conservation, entertainment, and exceptional cultural hospitality.

*The Summer Joy Lucky Draw (Trade Promotion Competition Licence Number: 61599) will be held from 3 July to 31 August 2026. Terms and conditions apply. For eligibility, registration procedures and promotion details, please visit https://www.oceanpark.com.hk/en/a-day-at-the-park/events/summer-joy-lucky-draw

# Terms and conditions apply. For information of the Summer Duo Pass, please visit: https://www.oceanpark.com.hk/en/ticket-offer/admission-ticket-special-offers

Hashtag: #OceanPark

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.