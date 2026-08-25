Knitup unlocks a new era of creator commerce with single-piece premium knit production

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 August 2026 – Knitup, a design-to-manufacturing platform, is introducing a flexible production model tailored to the rapidly expanding global creator economy. As online creators move beyond basic print-on-demand merch, Knitup bridges the gap by offering custom, high-end knitwear with low barriers to entry.

Over 45% of online creators are diversifying revenue through direct product launches, but the creator apparel industry is still stuck in cheap screen-printed blanks that dilute premium IP. Top creators want to build fashion-grade consumer brands, but traditional fashion manufacturers requires high MOQs, long lead times, and technical literacy. High-end creators face a trade-off: basic promotional blanks or massive inventory risk on fashionable products. Knitup solves this by enabling creators with no technical know-how to go from idea to premium products with no minimum requirement. With the advantage of full creative freedom, zero inventory liability, and rapid replenishment cycles, creators can target the premium segment with offerings of BCI Cotton and sustainable merino wool sweaters and beanies, or even step into the luxury tier segment with cashmere cardigan, dresses and blankets.

“We created Knitup to empower the next generation of creators by making the capabilities of a fashion design house accessible,” said Dorothy Pun, Founder of Knitup. “Creators and designers are enabled to make better products with minimal capital outlay. Brands and the planet are saved the burden of inventories. The world sees more creativity and innovation.”

Knitup addresses bottlenecks around mass customization for any knitted products by automatically turning digital design into knitting data that goes straight to knitting machines. What usually takes hours can now take minutes.

Since launching its online design platform in 2022, Knitup has grown to serve over 1,000 brands, ranging from emerging labels to established global names. Key capabilities include:

No Minimums: Produce exactly what the market demands, precisely when it wants it, helping eliminate excess inventory.

Produce exactly what the market demands, precisely when it wants it, helping eliminate excess inventory. Design Expression: Bring visuals to life, from detailed custom jacquards to classic solid stitches and crisp embroidery.

Bring visuals to life, from detailed custom jacquards to classic solid stitches and crisp embroidery. Creation Process, Edited: Styles are visualized using high fidelity virtual samples. No waste even if users over-design and kill many styles. All costed instantly. Guilt-free and simple. Also a perfect tool to get consumers’ feedback on social media.

Styles are visualized using high fidelity virtual samples. No waste even if users over-design and kill many styles. All costed instantly. Guilt-free and simple. Also a perfect tool to get consumers’ feedback on social media. Sustainable Yarns: Access to environmental friendly materials that deliver both quality and great hand-feel.

Access to environmental friendly materials that deliver both quality and great hand-feel. Agile Manufacturing: A frictionless three-week production lead time that allows brands to restock rapidly, introduce new styles at speed, or launch limited capsule collections in weeks.

From bold statement graphics to quiet luxury, Knitup makes conscious fashion accessible without sacrificing speed, quality, or creative expression.

Hashtag: #Knitup #CreatorCommerce #PremiumKnitwear

https://home.knitup.io/

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About Knitup

Knitup is a new kind of design-to-manufacturing platform that caters to everyone, from visionary artists and makers to small businesses and even large global corporations.

We bridge the gap between creativity and commerciality by enabling easy access to a complex knitwear supply chain. Our deep heritage in manufacturing, combined with cutting-edge technology and extensive know-how, unlocks a world of possibility for a creator, brand, or business.

Ultimately, we believe in the power of self-expression. By providing the tools and resources for anyone to bring to life high-quality and sustainable products, we enable creativity to flourish everywhere. From fostering vibrant communities built on shared stories and collaboration, to established corporations venturing out into new avenues.