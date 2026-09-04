Macao Economic, Trade and Tourism Investment Promotion Seminar Held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Opening a New Chapter of Bilateral Cooperation

The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, and guests make a toast at a reception in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia hosted by the Macao Special Administrative Region Government.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 September 2026 – On September 3, the Macao SAR Government hosted a reception and the Macao Economic, Trade and Tourism Investment Promotion Seminar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to pragmatically advance bilateral cooperation across public and private sectors. The event facilitated over 120 business matching sessions and concluded with more than 60 signed agreements. These partnerships span key sectors including tourism, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), high-tech & AI services, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) & big health, and Muslim-friendly initiatives. Some agreements specifically focused on pharmaceutical registration and certification, regional distribution networks, and “multi-destination” tourism layouts.

The event gathered over 350 guests, including Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia; Sim Tze Tzin, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia; and Ouyang Yujing, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia. They were joined by members of the Macao SAR government and entrepreneurial delegations, representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, and prominent figures from various sectors in Malaysia.

Sam Hou Fai stated that this visit to Malaysia aims to renew traditional friendship, build further consensus, and elevate pragmatic cooperation between Macao and Malaysia to a higher level. Macao aspires to serve as a bridge for deepening cooperation between Malaysia and Mainland China, working together to open a new chapter of mutual benefit, win-win outcomes, and synergistic development. He pointed out that both Macao and Malaysia are key nodes on the “Maritime Silk Road,” sharing deep cultural and people-to-people bonds and close exchanges. Facilitated by mutual visa-free entry and direct flights, the two regions have achieved fruitful cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, MICE, and education. Malaysia is not only an important economic partner and international tourist source market for Macao, but also demonstrates immense potential for collaboration in cultural exchange, educational partnerships, and the promotion of Muslim-friendly tourism.

Tiong King Sing highlighted Malaysia’s strategic position in ASEAN—a fast-growing regional market—and Macao’s role in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). By linking their networks, both sides can help businesses unlock vast opportunities between ASEAN and the GBA. He emphasized Malaysia’s readiness to strengthen cooperation in trade, tourism, and education. He urged both sides to bridge connections and engage businesses, schools, tourism operators, and cultural groups to deliver tangible results.

The seminar featured presentations, business matching, and sharing sessions highlighting Macao’s “Tourism+” initiatives, especially “Tourism + Healthcare” big health. Notably, Macao Union Medical Center’s advanced services are meet diverse international healthcare needs.

Additionally, Macao’s upcoming private healthcare law will introduce a “day hospital” category, a one-stop licensing system, and regulations for telemedicine, outreach services, and advanced therapies, fostering a clear, flexible investment environment. Leveraging Macao-Hengqin synergy, the region seeks to partner with Southeast Asian firms to capture medical tourism and big health opportunities.

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