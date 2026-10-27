Mbappe issues apology as Chinese sponsors sever ties

Kylian Mbappe has apologised for remarks about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong that provoked widespread criticism in China, cost the Real Madrid forward major sponsorship agreements and prompted an extraordinary intervention by Spanish football authorities.

The France captain issued his apology on Tuesday after several Chinese companies terminated commercial partnerships following the circulation of a video in which he appeared to describe Mao as a dictator while discussing an internet meme featuring his image.

“My comment was ill-judged and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” Mbappe said in a statement published on his social media accounts.

The 27-year-old explained that he had been reacting to an altered photograph of himself during an interview rather than making a deliberate political statement.

“I apologise to everyone my words have upset,” he said. “This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry.”

His apology, published in French, Mandarin and English, followed announcements by beverage producer Dongpeng, dairy company Mengniu and cheese manufacturer Milkground that they were ending their commercial relationships with the footballer.

Dongpeng said it had terminated all cooperation with Mbappe with immediate effect, declaring that it maintained zero tolerance towards conduct that offended national sentiments.

Mengniu issued a similar statement, saying it opposed words or actions that hurt the feelings of Chinese people. The decisions represented an immediate commercial setback for a player whose endorsements have made him a familiar figure in Chinese advertising.

Spain’s La Liga also apologised to Chinese supporters, distancing itself from the remarks and emphasising that Mbappe had spoken in a personal capacity.

The league said the comments did not represent its position and expressed regret over the offence caused. Its president, Javier Tebas, personally apologised and promised measures intended to prevent comparable controversies.

Tebas said La Liga would work with clubs and players to develop an awareness and communication protocol addressing cultural sensitivities. The organisation also pledged to maintain discussions with its commercial and institutional partners in China.

The controversy developed after footage circulated showing Mbappe discussing an internet meme in which his face had apparently been superimposed on an image of Mao.

Asked about the funniest meme featuring himself, the footballer appeared to describe the person depicted as a Chinese dictator without identifying Mao by name.

The recording was associated with the French football programme The Bridge and appeared to originate from an interview conducted earlier this year. Its authenticity could not initially be independently established, although Mbappe subsequently acknowledged making the offending comment.

China’s foreign ministry also addressed the controversy. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said words and actions that hurt Chinese people’s feelings would naturally encounter opposition across Chinese society.

The reaction extended beyond commercial endorsements. Chinese state television was reported to have suspended broadcasts involving La Liga and Mbappe, while promotional material featuring the player was being withdrawn from circulation.

The broadcasting development raised concerns for Spain’s football competition, which has cultivated a substantial Chinese audience and maintains commercial relationships with businesses operating in the country.

La Liga’s intervention reflected the potential consequences for clubs and competitions when individual players become involved in disputes touching on political or historical sensitivities.

Mao, who founded the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and remained its dominant leader until his death in 1976, occupies a sensitive position in China’s political history. Public criticism and jokes involving his image frequently provoke objections.

The backlash spread rapidly across Chinese social media, particularly Weibo, where announcements concerning the termination of Mbappe’s sponsorship agreements became prominent trending topics.

Some users demanded that companies remove his photographs from packaging and advertisements, while others called for a broader boycott of products associated with the footballer.

Mbappe had appeared in Dongpeng promotional campaigns for electrolyte drinks, including advertisements featuring digitally generated images of him during the World Cup.

Mengniu had also used his image in marketing campaigns, including advertising alongside Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

The footballer had previously enjoyed considerable popularity among Chinese supporters, who sometimes referred to him affectionately as Guigui, a nickname associated with internet memes comparing him to a cartoon turtle.

Social media platform RedNote separately said its content partnership with Mbappe had ended in December 2024 and announced plans to remove promotional material associated with him.