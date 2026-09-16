Microsoft deploys out-of-band Windows repair update

Microsoft has released an out-of-band Windows update to correct several faults introduced by its September security patches, including Remote Desktop instability, Hyper-V Linux file-sharing failures and problems affecting some USB audio devices.

The emergency servicing release, issued on September 14, applies across multiple supported Windows editions, with separate packages for Windows 11, Windows 10 and Windows Server versions. Microsoft said the updates address problems traced to security fixes distributed on September 8, which disrupted functions used by businesses, developers and administrators.

One of the most serious faults affected Remote Desktop Services. Microsoft said some organisations experienced unstable RDS environments after installing the September security update, with Remote Desktop Protocol connections failing after several minutes, sign-in problems and servers becoming stuck during Remote Desktop configuration. Related tools, including Microsoft Management Console, RDS Licensing Diagnoser, File Explorer and the Windows Update page, could also stop responding.

Microsoft marked the Remote Desktop problem as resolved through the out-of-band packages and subsequent updates. On Windows 11 version 26H1, for example, the fix is delivered through KB5129194. Windows 11 version 23H2 receives KB5129242, while Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2 receive KB5129236. Separate packages were also issued for Windows Server releases and older supported platforms.

The September patches also disrupted host-folder sharing between Windows systems and Linux virtual machines in some Hyper-V-based environments. Applications using Host Compute Service-managed virtual machines and the Plan9 protocol could start normally but fail to display or access folders shared from the Windows host.

Microsoft identified Windows Subsystem for Linux and Claude Cowork among applications affected by the Plan9 failure. Standard Hyper-V virtual machines that do not use Plan9 were not affected. The company said the out-of-band update restores those shared-folder functions. Administrators who used a temporary Group Policy mitigation were advised to reverse that workaround as appropriate and install the corrective package.

A third issue involved USB Audio Class 1.0 devices. After the September 8 security update, some devices could fail to start, show a Code 10 error in Device Manager, produce no sound, leave volume controls stuck at zero or make sound settings unavailable. Microsoft said the out-of-band release fixes failures involving devices operating in 8-channel or 3D audio modes.

The audio repair is only partial. Microsoft said some USB Audio Class 1.0 symptoms remain unresolved, including cases in which devices fail to start or produce no output. It is continuing work on a broader fix and has advised business customers requiring an immediate workaround to contact Microsoft Support.

The corrective releases are cumulative, meaning they include the security protections and quality improvements contained in the September 8 updates as well as the new fixes. Users who have already installed earlier packages generally receive only the additional files needed for the out-of-band repair.

Distribution varies by Windows version. Some updates are available automatically through Windows Update, while enterprise administrators can use normal business deployment channels. Certain hotpatch-supported Windows 11 systems can receive the correction without a restart if the September security update is already installed.

The disruption highlights the operational risk posed when monthly security fixes interfere with remote access, virtualisation or device support. Remote Desktop is widely used for server administration and remote work, while Hyper-V-based Linux environments are common in development and testing workflows. USB audio faults can affect conferencing, production and specialist multichannel setups.

Microsoft’s release-health documentation shows the company opened investigations into the Remote Desktop, Hyper-V and USB audio problems on September 11, three days after the regular monthly security release. The Remote Desktop and Plan9 issues were listed as resolved on September 14, while the broader USB Audio Class 1.0 problem remained only partially mitigated.

For Windows 11 version 24H2 and 25H2 hotpatch environments, Microsoft also issued KB5129241, which raises the operating-system builds to 26200.9448 and 26100.9448 respectively. The package fixes Remote Desktop instability, Plan9 sharing and multichannel USB audio failures but retains the known issue affecting some USB audio devices with Code 10 errors or no sound.