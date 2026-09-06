DLD rolls out unified Initial Registration platform

Dubai Land Department has introduced its AI-powered Initial Registration platform, combining project registration, property transaction registration and escrow account management in a single digital journey for developers.

The platform, launched on September 3, is designed to cut repetitive data entry and document submissions while improving coordination between developers, the Dubai Land Department, or DLD, and banks responsible for managing project escrow accounts. It also gives developers a consolidated view of projects and property portfolios, bringing previously separate processes into a connected system.

Artificial intelligence is used to read documents including Emirates IDs, passports and sale contracts, extract relevant information and automatically populate application fields. Standard transactions that satisfy DLD business rules can be processed automatically, while eligible registration applications may be approved upon submission.

Mustafa Al Rifai, a senior manager at DLD responsible for the system, said the platform could reduce data-entry operations by up to 80 per cent. He said registration transactions that previously took about 30 minutes could be completed in less than five minutes, cutting transaction completion time by as much as 80 per cent.

The platform also integrates communication and transaction follow-up between developers and DLD, reducing the need for visits to government offices, telephone calls and emails. Users are guided towards the appropriate procedure through a short sequence of questions, while missing information can be supplied without closing the transaction or requiring a fresh application.

A central feature, called Project 360, gives developers and regulators a consolidated picture of each project, including unit status, escrow accounts, financial information and project records. The system also includes early-warning indicators intended to identify potential difficulties and allow intervention before problems intensify.

DLD said greater visibility across procedural stages and responsibilities should strengthen coordination with developers and banks managing escrow accounts. Information can be reused across connected systems, which is intended to reduce discrepancies among sales, escrow and ownership records while improving monitoring and regulatory oversight.

DLD said the connected model is intended to give developers clearer information on application status while preserving oversight across registration and escrow processes securely.

Developers can manage several companies and property projects through a single account. User permissions can be defined, with separate roles for submitting and reviewing transactions, a structure intended to improve internal controls and organise workflows within development companies.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehi, chief executive of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at DLD, said the platform was intended to prepare the sector for further growth as market requirements change. He said combining faster service delivery with accurate data and stronger oversight would enable developers to manage projects and complete transactions more effectively.

Al Shehi said the use of artificial intelligence and greater integration among stakeholders would also support ease of doing business, transparency and governance, while strengthening investor confidence and Dubai’s long-term competitiveness.

The launch comes as Dubai expands the use of autonomous artificial intelligence across government services. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a framework targeting the use of autonomous, self-executing, or agentic, AI models across 50 per cent of UAE government sectors, services and operations within two years.

The new system also brings together functions that developers have traditionally handled through separate registration and escrow procedures. DLD’s existing project-registration service requires development companies to register a project, arrange technical and survey requirements and open an escrow account for off-plan sales, while initial sale registration records off-plan units or plots on the provisional register.

Escrow arrangements remain central to Dubai’s regulation of off-plan development. DLD rules require money received from buyers of off-plan units, along with qualifying development financing, to be deposited into project escrow accounts managed by approved banks or financial institutions operating as account trustees.