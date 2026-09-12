Modi presses Pezeshkian on safe sea lanes

Modi pressed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to support freedom of navigation, uninterrupted commerce and the safety of seafarers as the two leaders met in New Delhi on Friday amid continuing conflict and shipping disruption across West Asia.

The talks, held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, focused on bilateral relations and the regional security situation. India’s Prime Minister reiterated that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and called for sustained efforts to secure lasting peace and stability, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

Modi specifically highlighted the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers. The issue has become a central concern for New Delhi as attacks on commercial vessels and disruption to maritime routes in the region have affected trade and put crews at risk.

The meeting was Modi and Pezeshkian’s second in less than two weeks. They had met on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, where Modi also raised the protection of commercial shipping and seafarers and urged a diplomatic approach to the West Asia conflict.

Friday’s discussion came as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel continued to place pressure on strategic waterways and supply routes. India has sought to maintain working relations with Iran while also preserving close ties with Israel and Arab states, making maritime security and regional stability important economic as well as diplomatic priorities.

At least 10 nationals of India have been killed in attacks on vessels transiting the region during the conflict. New Delhi has condemned attacks affecting Gulf countries, energy infrastructure and commercial shipping, while repeatedly calling for de-escalation and protection of civilians and maritime workers.

The maritime threat has sharpened concerns over energy shipments through Gulf waters that remain critical to India’s oil and gas imports.

Modi reinforced the same message earlier on Friday at the BRICS Business Forum, saying global trade could advance only when sea lanes were secure, supply routes remained open and seafarers were safe. He described India as a firm supporter of freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime crews.

Pezeshkian, who was making his first visit to India as president, used his participation in BRICS meetings to press for stronger economic cooperation among members and protection of legitimate trade from political and military pressure. He argued that the grouping’s strength would be demonstrated by converting economic capacity into functioning networks for trade, investment and joint financing.

The Iranian president also called for greater use of national currencies in trade among BRICS members and said Tehran was prepared to work as a strategic partner in energy and transport supply chains. His remarks reflected Iran’s effort to reduce exposure to sanctions and other constraints on cross-border commerce.

During the bilateral meeting, Modi thanked Iran for maintaining high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite difficult circumstances. He said the grouping could strengthen resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries of the Global South.

The two leaders also reviewed broader bilateral ties and cooperation in multilateral organisations. Modi welcomed continuing coordination on issues of mutual interest within BRICS, where Iran is a full member alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other states that have joined the expanded grouping.

The talks followed Pezeshkian’s participation in the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum. Modi thanked him for attending and said engagement between the two countries should continue across bilateral and multilateral channels.

The New Delhi meeting also built on the August 31 discussions in Bishkek, when Pezeshkian told Modi that Tehran favoured a negotiated solution to its confrontation with the United States. Modi at that meeting expressed concern over escalating tensions and said civilians, civilian infrastructure, commercial shipping and seafarers should not be harmed.