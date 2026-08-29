Nepal floods leave 17,000 children needing urgent aid

At least 17,000 children need urgent humanitarian assistance after devastating flash floods tore through northern Nepal, destroying schools, homes, health facilities and critical infrastructure while rescue teams continue searching for missing people.

The disaster struck Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts on August 26, sending torrents of water, mud and debris through mountain communities and leaving thousands of families without shelter, clean water or reliable access to medical care. UNICEF has launched a $17.2 million emergency appeal to fund immediate relief and early recovery operations.

The floods completely destroyed 18 schools and damaged another 20, disrupting education for thousands of children. About 10,000 school-age children require immediate support to continue learning, including temporary classrooms, replacement teaching materials and psychological assistance for pupils and teachers traumatised by the disaster.

Four health facilities have also suffered severe damage, limiting access to treatment at a time when displaced children face increased threats from disease, malnutrition and unsafe water. Damage to roads, bridges, telecommunications networks and water systems has made it difficult for emergency teams to reach some of the worst-hit settlements.

Relief supplies have begun reaching communities in Nuwakot and other accessible areas. Emergency hygiene kits, medical tents, mosquito nets, newborn supplies and therapeutic food for children suffering acute malnutrition are among the materials being mobilised. Aid groups are also supporting water, sanitation, education and child-protection services.

Families displaced from destroyed villages have taken refuge in schools, military facilities and improvised shelters. Some survivors escaped with only the clothes they were wearing as floodwaters swept away homes and belongings within minutes. Roads covered by mud and debris have complicated efforts to deliver food, drinking water and essential household supplies.

Children separated from their parents during the flooding are being registered and housed temporarily while teams attempt to reunite families. Mental-health and psychosocial support workers have been deployed as authorities confront the emotional impact of sudden displacement, bereavement and the destruction of entire communities.

The scale of the wider disaster has continued to increase as rescue teams reach previously inaccessible areas. Nearly 2,000 people were listed as missing in Nepal by Friday, while the broader toll across Nepal and neighbouring Tibet rose further as authorities accounted for missing hydropower workers, pilgrims, trekkers and residents. Hundreds of bodies have been recovered across the disaster zone.

More than 14,800 security personnel were mobilised for search-and-rescue operations in Nepal, with helicopters and drones being used to locate survivors in remote or dangerous terrain. Military facilities have been converted into relief centres, providing temporary accommodation and medical attention to people evacuated from flood-hit areas.

Rescue operations have been particularly difficult along the Trishuli river valley, an important hydropower corridor where workers and residents were trapped after roads and installations were overwhelmed. Hundreds of people were brought to safety from affected hydropower sites, while teams worked to reach others trapped in difficult terrain and tunnels.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies estimates that at least 93,000 people have been affected and require substantial assistance. The European Union has announced €2 million in emergency humanitarian support for communities struck by the flooding.

Authorities have also faced the possibility of further flooding because debris and ice created temporary lakes and unstable natural barriers upstream. Rescue personnel were at points warned to move to safer ground amid fears that accumulated water could break through and produce another sudden surge.

The catastrophe has highlighted the vulnerability of Himalayan communities to extreme flooding and hazards linked to glaciers, steep terrain and rapidly changing mountain water systems. Nepal is particularly exposed because settlements, roads and hydropower installations are frequently concentrated along narrow river valleys where flash floods can develop with little warning.

For children, the emergency extends beyond immediate survival. The loss of schools, homes and basic services threatens prolonged disruption to education and increases risks of exploitation, family separation and poor nutrition. Emergency cash assistance is being prepared for affected households to help families obtain basic necessities without resorting to measures that could place children at additional risk.