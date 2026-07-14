Paymentology and T2P partner to accelerate the future of card issuing in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2026 – Paymentology , the leading global issuer processor, today announced a strategic partnership with Thailand-based fintech and payment technology provider T2P to expand access to modern card issuing capabilities and accelerate digital payment innovation across Thailand.

Through the partnership, T2P will leverage Paymentology’s next-generation issuer processing platform to deliver scalable, secure and flexible card programmes for fintechs, financial institutions, corporates and enterprises looking to launch innovative payment solutions.

The collaboration strengthens T2P’s growing payments ecosystem, enabling businesses to bring new prepaid, corporate and digital wallet-linked card programmes to market more quickly while benefiting from Paymentology’s real-time processing capabilities, global expertise and highly configurable platform.

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Thailand has become one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital payments markets. According to the Bank of Thailand, online payments increased by 13.5% year-on-year in 2025, reflecting growing adoption of digital wallets, QR payments, embedded finance and cashless payment experiences. As businesses look to capitalise on this shift, they increasingly need trusted technology partners that can reduce complexity and accelerate innovation.

By combining Paymentology’s cloud-native issuer processing platform with T2P’s local market expertise, the partnership will help organisations develop payment solutions that meet evolving consumer and business expectations while supporting Thailand’s continued digital transformation.

Minh Ha Truong, Head of Growth APAC at Paymentology, said:“Thailand is one of the most exciting payments markets in Asia. As demand grows for embedded financial services and innovative card programmes, organisations need technology that allows them to launch quickly while remaining flexible enough to evolve with customer expectations.We’re delighted to partner with T2P as they continue expanding their payment capabilities.“

The partnership will initially support a broad range of use cases including:

Prepaid card programmes

Corporate and commercial payments

Employee spend management

Digital wallet-linked cards

Embedded finance solutions

Cross-border payment programmes supporting Thailand’s thriving tourism sector



TaweechaiPureethip, Chief Executive Officer at T2P, said: “Our partnership with Paymentology is an important step in strengthening T2P’s card and payment technology capabilities. Paymentology’s modern issuer processing platform, real-time processing capabilities, flexibility and experience across markets give us confidence as we continue to develop reliable and scalable payment solutions for businesses in Thailand. Together, we aim to make it easier for organisations to bring practical, secure and flexible card-based payment programmes to market.”

As payment services become increasingly embedded into everyday consumer journeys and business operations, the partnership positions both organisations to support the next generation of payment innovation while expanding access to more secure, reliable and practical payment tools for businesses and consumers across Thailand.

Hashtag: #Paymentology #T2P

https://www.paymentology.com/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.