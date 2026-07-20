UAE PASS promoted to world government’s password

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

DUBAI — The World Economic Forum has recognised UAE PASS as a global model for integrated digital government infrastructure, confirming that civilisation can function without citizens carrying a folder containing six photocopies, three passport photographs and a letter proving that the letter exists.

The recognition places the UAE’s national digital identity system among leading examples of how governments can connect public and private services through one secure platform. It also places fresh international pressure on administrations where citizens still spend entire afternoons travelling between departments to obtain stamps from officials who are attending meetings about administrative efficiency.

UAE PASS allows citizens, residents and visitors to verify their identity, access online services, sign documents digitally and share official records through a smartphone. More than 11 million users have registered on the platform, which is connected to thousands of government, semi-government and private-sector services.

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The system has processed billions of digital transactions, sparing users from creating passwords such as “Ahmed123”, “Ahmed1234” and “Ahmed1234!” before being informed that their new password cannot resemble any of their previous 47 passwords.

The World Economic Forum highlighted UAE PASS in its work on responsible government technology, where the platform was presented as an example of unified identity infrastructure operating across institutions and emirates. International experts reacted by opening 19 separate tabs to understand how one login could possibly access multiple services without each department demanding a unique username, security question and childhood nickname.

Officials said the platform demonstrates how secure digital identity can simplify interactions between people, businesses and public bodies. Several governments reportedly expressed interest but asked whether the model could be modified to retain a small amount of unnecessary paperwork so that traditional administrative culture would not disappear overnight.

UAE PASS was launched in 2018 as the country’s first national digital identity solution. It has since expanded beyond government transactions into banking, telecommunications, property services, healthcare, education, trade and other areas where people traditionally discovered that the document they brought was required in a different colour.

Users can authenticate themselves through facial recognition and other secure verification processes. They may also apply legally recognised digital signatures to documents, ending the centuries-old practice of producing a handwritten signature that looks completely different every time and then insisting it belongs to the same person.

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The platform’s growing role has accompanied a broader shift towards paperless government and integrated digital services. Dubai completed its paperless government strategy in 2021, while federal and local authorities have continued linking databases and redesigning services around life events rather than departmental boundaries.

Under the emerging model, people should not need to understand which authority owns which piece of information. The government already has the information, the service knows the government has the information, and UAE PASS prevents everyone from performing the traditional ceremony of asking the citizen to submit the information again.

The approach differs sharply from systems where digital transformation means uploading a scanned paper form to a website, printing the uploaded form at the department, stamping it manually and scanning it back into the computer.

Integration has also widened into commercial platforms. Dubai Trade introduced UAE PASS authentication for selected services in May, replacing older digital certificate procedures. Banks, property companies and telecommunications providers increasingly use the system to verify customers and approve transactions.

Cybersecurity remains central to the model because a national digital identity becomes critical infrastructure when it connects large numbers of essential services. UAE PASS uses encryption, biometric verification and regulated digital-signature technology, providing considerably stronger protection than the security question “What is your mother’s maiden name?”, which has defended global finance for decades despite being known by relatives.

The World Economic Forum’s recognition is expected to strengthen the UAE’s position in international discussions on digital identity, government interoperability and trusted data exchange. Countries developing national digital wallets are examining how identity systems can combine convenience with privacy, inclusion and user control.

Delegations may now visit the UAE to study the platform, attend presentations and ask the central question confronting governments everywhere: whether citizens will trust a single digital identity more than they trust 14 separate portals designed by contractors who have never met one another.

UAE PASS continues to add services as authorities move towards systems capable of responding automatically to major life events. A birth, marriage, business registration or property transaction could eventually trigger connected procedures without requiring users to visit multiple offices.