Financial pressures and burnout emerge as key challenges to life preparedness according to Etiqa Insurance Singapore Life Preparedness Survey 2026

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2026 – Only 49% of Singaporeans feel prepared for the next decade, despite 76% already taking action to improve their financial wellbeing, health and future readiness. The findings, unveiled in Etiqa Insurance Singapore’s Life Preparedness Survey 2026, reveal a disconnect between Singaporeans’ confidence about the future and the proactive steps they are taking today.

This survey, conducted by Kantar in May 2026, tracks indicators of life preparedness across body, mind, money, and future among 1,017 Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents aged 18 and above.

These findings highlight a growing preparedness gap across these dimensions, suggesting that being prepared today requires more than financial discipline alone. It calls for resilience and ability to navigate uncertainty and changing demands in life.

Key findings of the survey include:

Financial security emerged as the single strongest definition of preparedness , with 68% of Singaporeans identifying it as the most important factor in being future ready. Nearly half of Singaporeans (47%) cite lack of money as their biggest barrier to life preparedness, significantly ahead of lack of knowledge (20%), lack of time (16%), and lack of motivation (15%).

, with 68% of Singaporeans identifying it as the most important factor in being future ready. Nearly half of Singaporeans (47%) cite lack of money as their biggest barrier to life preparedness, significantly ahead of lack of knowledge (20%), lack of time (16%), and lack of motivation (15%). 68% of Singaporeans expressed readiness to take action to improve their life preparedness. They are most likely to start or increase savings (55%), exercise regularly (49%), spend more quality time with loved ones (38%), improve sleep habits (37%), and learn a new skill or take a course (33%).

They are most likely to start or increase savings (55%), exercise regularly (49%), spend more quality time with loved ones (38%), improve sleep habits (37%), and learn a new skill or take a course (33%). 76% of Singaporeans have already taken action to address their concerns for 2026. Some of the key concerns are financial worries (49%), conflict issues (32%), lack of exercise (30%), and limited time to upskill (28%).

Life preparedness takes a back seat for older mid-life Singaporeans

One in three (39%) Singaporeans aged 45 to 54 are not ready to take action to improve their life preparedness. Among this group, 24% prioritise managing household finances, while 21% are most concerned about planning for their future care needs.

These findings point to the pressures faced by Singapore’s mid-life population, where financial responsibilities and future caregiving concerns compete with longer-term planning. As competing demands increase, broader life preparedness goals such as improving health, building resilience, and preparing for the future can take a back seat.

Burnout emerges as a key challenge to future life preparedness

Over half (56%) of Singaporeans reported experiencing burnout in the past year, with one in five feeling burned out “very often”.

Burnout begins early in life, affecting 44% of Singaporeans aged 18 to 24. For the 18 to 24 age group, burnout is driven primarily by uncertainty about the future (49%), financial worries (43%), and workload or job demands (43%).

Despite these pressures, 42% of Singaporeans aged 18 to 24 identified wealth accumulation as their top focus area for 2026. This highlights a generation striving to build long-term stability despite elevated levels of mental and emotional strain.

Avoidance of future-planning conversations continues to hinder life preparedness

Many Singaporeans are uncomfortable discussing future care needs, finances and legacy planning with their families. Only 21% of Singaporeans have had open and detailed discussions with their family about these topics. Among Singaporeans aged 55 and above, 13% prefer to handle these matters on their own, reflecting a desire for independence and self-reliance when planning.

The findings suggest there is an opportunity to encourage earlier and more open conversations around future care, finances, and legacy planning to help reduce uncertainty and improve long-term preparedness.

Life Preparedness to navigate life’s uncertainties

“Financial readiness remains an important foundation, but resilience today also requires stronger support systems and more open conversations around long-term planning. People are more likely to take meaningful action when they feel supported, informed and empowered,” said Ms Claudia Soh, CEO, Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

“Our findings show that Singaporeans are taking positive steps to improve their financial wellbeing, health and future readiness, yet many still lack confidence about the future,” added Ms Soh.

“Life preparedness today is not just about financial discipline. It is about having resilience, support and flexibility to navigate life’s uncertainties, from rising living costs and caregiving responsibilities to health challenges and career transitions. Strengthening preparedness therefore requires building positive daily habits and longer-term planning horizons that help people feel more confident about the future.”

Etiqa Insurance Singapore life preparedness programmes

Etiqa Insurance Singapore supports the community through a range of initiatives focused on improving financial literacy, emotional wellbeing, and future planning. Through community outreach programmes, educational workshops, and accessible insurance solutions, Etiqa Insurance Singapore aims to help Singaporeans build greater confidence in navigating financial, emotional, and lifestyle challenges while preparing for the future.

The full Etiqa Insurance Singapore Life Preparedness Survey 2026 can be accessed here. For more information on our products and services, please visit us at www.etiqa.com.sg

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (EIPL) is a life and general insurance company licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. Having protected customers in Singapore since 1961 under the name United General Insurance Co. Sdn. Bhd., the company transitioned into the Singapore branch of Etiqa Insurance Berhad in 2009. Today, EIPL in Singapore stands as the pivotal operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group, a leading insurance and takaful provider in ASEAN.

EIPL offers a comprehensive range of life and general insurance products accessible through its diverse distribution channels, including bancassurance, agents, brokers, financial advisers, partnerships, direct and online sales via Tiq by Etiqa. Etiqa is rated ‘A’ by credit rating agency Fitch for the group’s ‘Favorable’ business profile. The company is a member of the Maybank Group.

Etiqa Insurance Singapore Life Preparedness Survey 2026

The Etiqa Insurance Singapore Life Preparedness Survey was conducted in collaboration with Kantar in May 2026, surveying 1,017 Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents aged 18 and above. This study delves into the attitudes, perceptions, and behaviours of Singaporeans, with a focus on life preparedness across body, mind, money, and future.