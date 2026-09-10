PCCW Global and Harmony Tech Innovation sign MoU

Advancing low-altitude economy development across the Belt and Road regions

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2026 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) – PCCW Global, the international telecommunications service provider under HKT, and Harmony Tech Innovation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 11th Belt and Road Summit to jointly promote the low‑altitude economy across the Belt and Road regions, facilitating Chinese enterprises and innovative technologies as they expand overseas.

Frederick Chui, CEO, PCCW Global (left) and Jacqueline Kang, Chairman, Harmony Tech Innovation (right) signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Belt and Road Summit 2026.

PCCW Global plans to leverage its global communications networks and international market resources, together with Harmony Tech Innovation’s low-altitude airspace traffic management technology, to explore and promote low‑altitude airspace traffic management solutions and related smart city solutions in Belt and Road markets. The collaboration will also explore applications in areas such as transportation, logistics, and emergency rescue, to support the development of smart cities and the low-altitude economy in local markets.

Frederick Chui, CEO of PCCW Global, said: “The low-altitude economy is a strategically important emerging industry for the nation, and also a key direction for developing new quality productive forces. As countries along the Belt and Road accelerate urban development, demand for low-altitude airspace management and communications technologies continues to grow. PCCW Global is ready to further extend our network capabilities into the low‑altitude economy, providing efficient and reliable communications support for low‑altitude airspace traffic management. In collaboration with Harmony Tech Innovation, we will help bring Chinese innovative technologies to the global market, and support the advancement of smart cities and the digital economy along the Belt and Road.”

Jacqueline Kang, Chairman, Harmony Tech Innovation said: “Communications networks and management systems are critical foundations for the low-altitude economy. We are delighted to collaborate with PCCW Global, combining our digital management capabilities with PCCW Global’s extensive communications networks to provide robust support for low-altitude operations. Looking ahead, we look forward to continuing our collaboration, driving the practical application of low-altitude technologies, and seizing opportunities in overseas markets.”

Harmony Tech Innovation is a global leading provider of low-altitude airspace traffic management and unmanned aerial vehicle ecosystem, focusing on low‑altitude economy and 3D low‑altitude traffic management platform. Its “Low Altitude Airspace Coordination and Service System”, launched in Zhuhai in 2024, is interconnected with China’s Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Management Platform and offers capabilities including regional remote low‑altitude surveillance, centimetre‑level satellite positioning, providing data support for smart city management and laying the foundation for the development of the low-altitude economy in the Greater Bay Area.

PCCW Global’s network infrastructure spans five continents and is backed by extensive international operational experience, enabling it to actively help drive the overseas expansion of China’s advanced technologies. PCCW Global delivers customised network solutions for low‑altitude economy scenarios, supporting real‑time data transmission and the management of low‑altitude aircraft.

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About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is a leading digital infrastructure provider, empowering businesses with agile, scalable and secure connectivity solutions. By combining a best-in-class network with our award-winning on-demand platform Console Connect, we help businesses navigate the network complexities of the digital world with ease. With extensive reach across international markets, we make it simple to connect and move data between clouds, apps, data centres and devices. At the core of our business is a belief that automated, high-performance network infrastructure has the power to elevate business and society. For more information, visit www.pccwglobal.com.