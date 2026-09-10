BlueFive takes 30% stake in Bugatti Rimac

Abu Dhabi-based BlueFive Capital has completed the acquisition of a 30% equity stake in Bugatti Rimac from Porsche, becoming the second-largest shareholder in the producer of Bugatti supercars.

The transaction closed on September 9 after regulatory approvals were secured, BlueFive said. Rimac Group retains its 55% controlling stake in Bugatti Rimac, while BlueFive now holds the largest position after the Croatian automotive group.

BlueFive will gain a seat on the Bugatti Rimac board and two observer seats as part of the investment, strengthening its role in the ownership structure of one of the world’s best-known ultra-luxury car businesses. Financial terms for BlueFive’s direct 30% purchase were not separately disclosed.

The investment formed part of a broader transaction under which Porsche sold its 45% interest in Bugatti Rimac and its holding in Rimac Group to a consortium led by New York-based HOF Capital. The consortium included BlueFive as its largest investor alongside institutional investors from the United States and Europe.

Porsche said the sale of its interests in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group would generate proceeds of about €1 billion. The sports-car maker plans to allocate €250 million of that amount to further fund pension obligations. It also raised its forecast for the automotive net cash flow margin for 2026 to between 5.5% and 7.5%, from an earlier 3% to 5%, after accounting for the divestment proceeds and pension funding.

The ownership transition completes an agreement first signed in April, when Porsche said it intended to exit both investments and sharpen its focus on its core automotive business. At that stage, the transaction remained subject to regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions.

The completion separates Porsche from both the Bugatti operating venture and its direct investment in Rimac Group, while preserving the majority position that Rimac Group has held since the joint venture was formed. BlueFive’s 30% interest is a direct holding in Bugatti Rimac rather than an investment in Rimac Group. The remaining portion of Porsche’s former Bugatti Rimac stake passed to other members of the HOF-led consortium under the same closing arrangement. Control remains unchanged.

Bugatti Rimac was established in 2021 as a joint venture between Rimac Group and Porsche to house the Bugatti marque. Rimac Group held 55% and Porsche 45% before the latest transaction. Porsche also owned 20.6% of Rimac Group before selling that interest through the consortium deal.

HOF Capital said it now holds a 23.5% stake in Rimac Group, making it the largest shareholder there alongside founder Mate Rimac. The investment firm also secured three supervisory board seats across Rimac Group and Bugatti Rimac as part of the wider transaction.

Mate Rimac, founder and president of Rimac Group and chief executive of Bugatti Rimac, said completion of the deal created an ownership structure intended to support faster execution of the group’s long-term plans. He thanked Porsche for its role in establishing the joint venture and developing the broader Rimac business.

BlueFive founder and chief executive Hazem Ben-Gacem described the transaction as an important expansion of the firm’s private equity business in Europe. He said Bugatti Rimac brought together strong heritage, innovation and global appeal, and that BlueFive would work with Rimac Group as the company entered its next phase.

BlueFive, which was launched in November 2024 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market, says it now manages more than $15 billion in assets. Its business spans private equity and other private-market strategies, with operations across the Middle East and international financial centres.

The firm said the Bugatti Rimac investment fits a broader consumer strategy focused on businesses with strong brands, defensible market positions and long-term growth prospects. BlueFive has pointed to continued expansion in the global ultra-high-net-worth population as a factor supporting demand for scarce luxury products with pricing power and customer loyalty.