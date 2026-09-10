Philippines maps $34.4 billion AI data centre expansion

The Philippines has finalised a $34.4 billion artificial intelligence infrastructure masterplan targeting a thirtyfold increase in AI-ready data centre capacity to 1.5 gigawatts by 2033, while two US-headquartered hyperscalers assess potential sites in Luzon.

The Philippines AI+ Infrastructure Masterplan 2026-2033, launched by the Department of Information and Communications Technology on September 8, sets an initial goal of deploying about 400 megawatts by 2030 from a baseline of roughly 50 MW. The programme is designed to combine public infrastructure spending with substantially larger private investment in computing capacity, power, connectivity, water systems and workforce development.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda said two unnamed US hyperscale cloud companies are conducting due diligence on locations within the Bataan-Clark and Batangas-Aurora corridors. Each is considering about 200 MW of capacity over five years, but officials have stressed that the figures represent projects under evaluation rather than committed investments.

Aguda said the corridor approach is intended to shorten a site-selection process that can take hyperscalers six to nine months by mapping available land, electricity, connectivity and other requirements before investors make final choices. He said the companies have so far focused on Luzon, and no timetable has been disclosed for investment decisions.

The masterplan estimates that $13.5 billion, or 39 per cent of total funding, would come from public sources and about $21 billion, or 61 per cent, from private capital. Government officials said roughly $18.2 billion is already linked to existing national programmes, mainly in connectivity and energy, leaving an additional requirement of about $16.3 billion. AI compute and data centres account for the largest component, estimated at about $14.6 billion. No project auction has started, and Aguda said the masterplan itself is not funded under the 2027 national budget, though enabling power and water infrastructure may already be covered by broader government programmes serving the grid.

Gemma Baysic, officer-in-charge director of the National ICT Planning, Policy and Standards Bureau, said the strategy is intended to enable the country to build, host, power and support a larger AI ecosystem rather than remain principally a consumer of the technology.

Energy supply is a central constraint. Department of Energy Undersecretary Maria Francesca Del Rosario said planners estimate the infrastructure could support about 152,000 graphics processing units. The department expects natural gas to meet immediate additional electricity needs while aiming for renewable sources, including solar and geothermal power, to provide 40 per cent of the energy used by AI infrastructure by 2033.

Officials said additional generation must be developed without diverting electricity from households. The government is also examining nuclear energy as a longer-term option under the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, although no nuclear capacity has been committed specifically to the data centre programme.

The roadmap identifies Clark-Bataan as the primary anchor for large-scale AI infrastructure, with Batangas-Aurora serving as a strategic international gateway. Subic and Calabarzon are designated supporting hubs, while Cebu, Iloilo, Davao and Cagayan de Oro are listed as future regional nodes as capacity expands beyond Luzon.

The plan also links infrastructure investment to labour-market objectives. It calls for reskilling 1.3 million workers in the information technology and business process management sector for AI-enabled services. Government projections envisage more than 500,000 AI-related jobs and a further 175,000 positions associated with AI infrastructure projects by 2033.

Those employment and economic estimates remain targets rather than assured outcomes. The masterplan projects that AI-linked productivity gains and new digital services could increase gross domestic product by 10 to 12 per cent by 2033, dependent on investment, infrastructure delivery, workforce adaptation and wider adoption.

The Asian Development Bank supported preparation of the masterplan. Winfried Wicklein, an ADB director general, described AI infrastructure as a national competitiveness and productivity priority, while emphasising that the launch marks the start of implementation rather than completion of the programme.