PayU deploys AI fraud cover for international cards

PayU has introduced Fraud Liability Protect, an artificial intelligence-powered service aimed at reducing fraud losses and payment failures for merchants in India accepting international cards.

The product, unveiled at Global Fintech Fest 2026, combines machine-learning risk assessment, dynamic authentication and protection against eligible fraud chargebacks. PayU said the system evaluates cross-border card payments using transaction and behavioural signals, then determines how much authentication each payment requires.

Low-risk transactions can pass with less friction, while payments assessed as higher risk are routed through stronger authentication checks. The approach is intended to address a persistent problem in online commerce: controls that are too strict can reject legitimate customers, while weaker screening can expose merchants to fraud and chargeback losses.

PayU said merchants using the technology have recorded an improvement of about 4% to 5% in international card payment success rates while reducing fraud exposure. The figures are company data and were not independently audited in the announcement.

One online travel merchant using Fraud Liability Protect achieved a 14% rise in payment success rates and an 83% reduction in its fraud-to-sales ratio, according to PayU. The company did not identify that merchant or disclose the transaction volume, testing period or baseline behind those percentages.

Manas Mishra, chief product officer at PayU and Wibmo, said fraud controls should not undermine payment acceptance as merchants expand across markets. He said the product was designed to distinguish genuine and risky international transactions and to protect businesses against both human-initiated and AI-enabled fraud.

The liability element is significant because chargebacks can transfer the financial cost of disputed card transactions back to merchants. PayU’s own documentation describes a chargeback as a transaction reversal following a successful customer dispute. Under its fraud-liability programme, cases classified as covered fraud can be closed with PayU bearing the chargeback amount, subject to applicable terms and eligibility.

Fraud Liability Protect is integrated with PayU Checkout and is being positioned mainly for small and medium-sized businesses in travel, online travel agencies, airlines, e-commerce, quick commerce and food technology. These sectors can face direct revenue pressure when overseas cards are declined or fraudulent transactions later result in disputes.

Zomato is among the businesses using the service, PayU said. The food delivery platform is applying the system to international card transactions so lower-risk payments can proceed with fewer obstacles while higher-risk transactions remain subject to additional controls.

The product also seeks to reduce so-called false positives, where legitimate purchases are blocked because conventional controls treat them as suspicious. That can be especially costly for merchants serving customers abroad, where differences in card issuance, geography and spending behaviour may raise risk scores even when a transaction is genuine during automated screening.

The launch comes as payment providers increasingly use machine learning to balance fraud prevention with checkout conversion. Card-not-present payments create particular challenges because merchants cannot physically verify the card or cardholder, making transaction data, device information, behaviour patterns and authentication signals more important to risk decisions.

PayU already uses automated risk controls across its payment infrastructure. Its published security material says machine-learning models and real-time monitoring are used to identify potentially fraudulent transactions and abnormal patterns. The new service extends that approach by linking risk scoring directly with variable authentication and an explicit chargeback-protection layer for qualifying international card transactions.

PayU’s international payment gateway supports cards issued overseas and allows merchants to offer multiple currencies, while settlement to participating merchants is made in rupees under its terms. The company also offers 3-D Secure-based controls for international card processing, which are designed to add cardholder authentication when required.

The distinction between authentication and liability remains important. A transaction that passes authentication is not automatically immune from every dispute, and chargeback outcomes depend on card-network rules, reason codes and the conditions attached to the merchant’s payment arrangement. PayU’s documentation requires merchants to respond to chargeback notices within specified deadlines where a dispute requires documentation.