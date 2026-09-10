PIF forms Gulf Coast developer for Al-Khafji

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched Gulf Coast Development Company to build an integrated residential and tourism destination on the Al-Khafji coast in the Eastern Province, extending a new phase of state-backed urban development to the kingdom’s northern Gulf shoreline.

The project will cover about 20 square kilometres and include a 10-kilometre waterfront along the Arabian Gulf, with eight residential neighbourhoods, more than 16,000 housing units and about 1,400 hotel keys. Plans also provide for commercial, tourism and educational facilities, public amenities and dedicated boat marinas.

PIF said the development would be undertaken with private-sector partners and local and regional investors, reflecting its strategy of using large real-estate projects to draw in outside capital and widen private participation. The fund said the scheme is intended to address growing demand for housing and tourism options in the northern part of the Eastern Province.

Al-Khafji’s position close to Kuwait is central to the project’s commercial case. PIF said the governorate offers convenient access for residents and visitors from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Gulf Arab states, giving the planned destination a potential market beyond the immediate local population.

Development is scheduled to proceed in three phases. The first phase, due for completion in 2030, will deliver three neighbourhoods and establish the initial residential and tourism community. PIF has not disclosed the project’s total investment cost or a timetable for completion of the remaining phases.

Saad Alkroud, PIF’s head of Local Real Estate Investments, said the company would seek to capitalise on Al-Khafji’s cultural and logistical advantages while creating opportunities for residents, upgrading city infrastructure and expanding private-sector partnerships.

“Gulf Coast Development Company will capitalize on Al-Khafji’s cultural and logistical advantages,” Alkroud said in the fund’s announcement, adding that the project would generate local opportunities, improve infrastructure and support partnerships designed to create long-term value and sustainable returns.

The new developer sits within PIF’s Urban Development and Livability ecosystem, one of six investment ecosystems identified in the sovereign wealth fund’s 2026–2030 strategy. Under that framework, PIF says it will pursue property and urban projects that combine investment returns with improvements in infrastructure, services and quality of life.

That approach gives the Al-Khafji development a dual role: expanding the housing and hospitality supply in a less developed part of the Eastern Province while supporting Saudi Arabia’s wider effort to diversify economic activity beyond hydrocarbons. The project also adds another coastal destination to the pipeline of tourism and real-estate developments being advanced by PIF and its portfolio companies.

The scale of the residential component is significant for Al-Khafji, where the planned 16,000-plus homes would be spread across eight neighbourhoods rather than concentrated in a single resort complex. The inclusion of schools, commercial facilities and public services indicates that the site is being designed as a mixed-use urban district as well as a visitor destination.

Hospitality will form a smaller but important part of the scheme, with roughly 1,400 hotel keys planned along the waterfront. Marinas and tourism facilities are intended to support leisure activity on the coast, while the project’s proximity to Kuwait could help attract cross-border visitors travelling by road.

PIF said its property investments are being structured to maximise long-term value while supporting urban innovation and increasing the economic contribution of Saudi cities. The fund has placed greater emphasis on partnerships with private investors as it seeks to finance a broad domestic development programme while maintaining financial returns.

The launch follows the fund’s adoption of its 2026–2030 strategy, which groups investments into six ecosystems and places urban development alongside tourism, advanced manufacturing, logistics, clean energy and other priority areas. PIF says coordinated investment across those sectors is intended to strengthen domestic supply chains and create opportunities for private businesses.