Save The Children Hong Kong Launches Every Moment Matters

Snow Suen, 6 Wing, Tracy Chu and Karen Cheng join forces to support students

Every Moment Matters, a public awareness campaign on children’s mental health. The campaign brings together Children’s Mental Wellness Ambassador Snow Suen, celebrities 6 Wing, Tracy Chu, Karen Cheng and a group of child stars in a series of back-to-school cheer-up videos. The celebrity parents also share their parenting experiences to encourage the community to pay closer attention to children’s emotional needs during times of change, adjustment and growth. Every Moment Matters brings together Children’s Mental Wellness Ambassador Snow Suen, celebrities 6 Wing, Tracy Chu, and Karen Cheng to support students and share tips for navigating the return to school HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2026 – As the new school year begins, children are meeting new teachers, making new friends and taking on new challenges. They may feel excited about what lies ahead, but they may also experience nervousness and uncertainty. Save the Children Hong Kong has launched, a public awareness campaign on children’s mental health. The campaign brings together Children’s Mental Wellness Ambassador Snow Suen, celebrities 6 Wing, Tracy Chu, Karen Cheng and a group of child stars in a series of back-to-school cheer-up videos. The celebrity parents also share their parenting experiences to encourage the community to pay closer attention to children’s emotional needs during times of change, adjustment and growth.

“Before the moment is gone, start with a knock”, the campaign calls on parents, caregivers and the wider community to pay closer attention to children’s emotional needs. A simple knock represents respect, companionship and a readiness to listen. It can also create a moment in which a child feels safe enough to express themselves. Every Moment Matters reminds the public that emotional distress does not have a single, fixed appearance, and children may not always express their struggles in words. A quiet response, avoiding eye contact, or a closed door may point to pressure and distress that a child does not yet know how to communicate. With the campaign line, the campaign calls on parents, caregivers and the wider community to pay closer attention to children’s emotional needs. A simple knock represents respect, companionship and a readiness to listen. It can also create a moment in which a child feels safe enough to express themselves.

Celebrities join to help children navigate a new school year



Every Moment Matters brings together Snow Suen, 6 Wing, Tracy Chu, Karen Cheng and a group of child stars in the Starting the School Year Together video series. In addition to offering encouragement to students, the celebrity parents share practical ways to support children as they return to school.

Preparing for school begins with building a sense of security



A new school year may bring new teachers, classmates, school environments and more challenging schoolwork. Children may feel excited about these changes, but nervousness and uncertainty may also arise. Instead of repeatedly reminding children about the challenges ahead, parents can help them understand what to expect, give them time to adjust and offer positive yet practical support.

Children’s Mental Wellness Ambassador Snow Suen shared that when her younger child started kindergarten, she explained in advance that there would be teachers and classmates at school. She also reassured her child that she would be there to pick him up at the end of each school day, helping him develop a greater sense of security.

Actress Tracy Chu’s son also began pre-nursery at a new school. Before the term started, she took him to the area surrounding the school so that he could become familiar with the new environment and feel less unfamiliar or afraid on his first day.

Singer 6 Wing believes that ordering textbooks and completing summer homework are important back-to-school preparations, but helping children approach new challenges with a positive mindset matters even more. He said, “For a child, returning to school may mean entering a completely new environment. Parents can first give children time to experience the new environment and adjust at their own pace. Rather than focusing only on how difficult the new school year will be or how hard they must work, we can let them take things one step at a time.”

Begin with what matters to the child



When children return home from school, parents may be eager to ask what they have learnt or whether they are keeping up with their work. However, the celebrity parents featured in the videos believe that conversations can begin with the school experiences and feelings that matter most to the child.

Snow Suen shared that she usually begins by asking her children: “How was your day?”, “Did you have fun?” or “Did anything new or interesting happen today?” She noted that adults also want someone to care about how they feel after a day at work, and children need the same kind of attention. She also encourages parents to share their own experiences and feelings from the day, making communication a two-way exchange rather than a series of questions directed at the child. When daily sharing becomes a habit, children may become more willing to talk not only about interesting things that happen at school, but also about experiences that have made them unhappy. Snow Suen said, “Young children may not yet have enough experience to manage their emotions, so they need parents to talk with them and show that they care. Most importantly, children should know that, whatever happens, someone will support them and their parents will be there for them.”

6 Wing shared that when his children return home after the first day of school, he asks whether they were happy, whether school was fun and whether they made any new friends. He believes parents can first ask how children are adapting to the new school environment and social relationships, instead of immediately asking whether they are keeping up with the curriculum. Radio presenter Karen Cheng likewise believes that parents can begin with the matters children care about most. These might include who their class teacher is, which classmate sits beside them, and what they did with their friends during recess. Specific questions can help children recall and share their experiences, making it easier for the conversation to continue.

Karen Cheng believes parents can approach conversations from their child’s perspective by asking first about the people and experiences that matter most to them.

Adults may not be able to solve every problem a child encounters immediately, but they can pause, understand and respond to the child’s emotional needs in that moment. Continued presence and attentive listening can help children feel that they are not facing challenges alone and support them in developing a stronger sense of security.

Expert insights and thematic videos help caregivers respond to children’s mental health needs



No Regrets. Together, these resources help parents, caregivers, and the public better understand the emotional distress children may experience, as well as how adults can respond. Save the Children Hong Kong is rolling out a series of public education content and support resources on the campaign website . These include celebrity sharing, expert insights, public education videos and the thematic short film. Together, these resources help parents, caregivers, and the public better understand the emotional distress children may experience, as well as how adults can respond.

Every Moment Matters is launching a series of public education content and support resources through the campaign website.

The thematic short film No Regrets, starring child actor Ariel So from Warriors of Future, calls on parents and caregivers to make the most of every opportunity to care for children’s emotional needs.

Kalina Tsang, CEO of Save the Children Hong Kong, said, “Every child deserves to be heard, and every adult has an important role to play. Adults may not be able to solve every problem a child faces immediately, but every seemingly ordinary moment can become an opportunity to make a difference.” She added, “Parents and caregivers can begin with everyday observation, patient presence and attentive listening. When a child is not yet ready to express themselves, adults can first offer respect and space. By noticing more and missing fewer moments, we have a greater chance of responding to children’s needs early.”

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Save the Children Hong Kong

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In Hong Kong and around the world, we do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfil their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, we are the world’s first and leading independent children’s organisation – transforming lives and future.

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