SSSTC Launches World’s First Industrial M.2 SSD Featuring KIOXIA’s 8th generation BiCS FLASH™ Technology and PCIe® 5.0 Interface

The SSSTC CA8 Series complies with PCIe® 5.0 and NVMe™ 2.0, supporting ultra-high-speed data access with transfer rates up to 32 GT/s per-lane—doubling the throughput of PCIe® 4.0 interface. With SLC caching, the SSSTC CA8 Series achieves sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 12,000 MB/s, along with random performance of up to 2,000K IOPS (read) and 1,600K IOPS (write) — making it one of the fastest industrial SSDs on the market.
At its core is KIOXIA’s 8th generation BiCS FLASH™ 218-layer 3D TLC NAND Flash Memory with CMOS directly Bonded to Array (CBA) wafer bonding technology , enabling a 20% improvement in write performance, over 10% reduction in read latency, and up to 30% better power consumption. These enhancements make the SSSTC CA8 Series a critical enabler for data-intensive edge computing and high-performance industrial workloads.
Designed for long-term reliability and broad system compatibility, the SSSTC CA8 Series features:
• MTBF exceeding 3 million hours
• Wide operating temperature range (0 °C to 85 °C)
• Supply longevity of 5 to 10 years
Its robust durability and consistent performance make it ideal for demanding applications such as AIoT, factory automation, networking, in-vehicle systems, and edge servers—especially those involving Edge AI workloads.
To ensure data integrity and system resilience, the CA8 Series includes:
• High-performance ECC
• Power Loss Notification (PLN) to prevent data corruption during unexpected shutdowns
• AES-256 encryption and TCG Opal support for advanced data protection
As a subsidiary of KIOXIA, SSSTC is committed to delivering highly stable, high-performance SSD solutions to global enterprise and industrial customers. The SSSTC CA8 Series is scheduled to enter mass production in Q4 2025. For more information, please visit the SSSTC website
Hashtag: #SSSTC
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About Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC)
SSSTC, a subsidiary of KIOXIA—one of the world’s leading memory solution providers—is dedicated to the development, manufacturing, and sales of solid-state drives (SSDs). By combining its in-house R&D capabilities with KIOXIA’s cutting-edge NAND flash technology, SSSTC consistently delivers high-quality, high-reliability industrial-grade and enterprise-grade SSD solutions to customers worldwide.
Trademark Notice:
-NVMe is a registered or unregistered trademarks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
-PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.
-Other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of third-party companies.
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