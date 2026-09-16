SUSE adds real-time Linux support to SEAPATH

SUSE has enabled its enterprise real-time Linux platform for LF Energy’s SEAPATH architecture, giving electricity grid operators and equipment vendors a commercially supported operating system option for virtualised digital substations.

The integration, developed with open-source engineering specialist Savoir-faire Linux, combines SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time with Kernel-based Virtual Machine, or KVM, virtualisation and cluster support. SUSE said the work makes it the first enterprise Linux vendor to provide validated real-time operating system support for the open-source SEAPATH architecture.

SEAPATH is designed as a high-availability, real-time hypervisor for digital substations, where protection, automation and control functions increasingly run as software rather than on dedicated proprietary hardware. The LF Energy project is built around IEC 61850 digital substation requirements and is intended to support virtualised protection, automation and control applications on standardised infrastructure.

Initial performance validation by Dutch grid operator Alliander found that SUSE’s real-time kernel met latency requirements below 30 milliseconds for high-voltage grid protection, according to SUSE. The company said the result provided the technical basis for commercial support of SEAPATH deployments using its enterprise Linux platform.

The commercial option is significant because real-time substation workloads must respond within tightly controlled timing windows even when several applications share computing resources. SEAPATH couples a fully pre-emptible Linux kernel with high-availability clustering and precise time synchronisation, including support for Precision Time Protocol. LF Energy says its continuous-integration environment runs hundreds of unit, real-time and latency tests to detect regressions. The platform can host virtualised intelligent electronic devices, allowing protection and control functions that were traditionally tied to specialised equipment to operate as software while communicating through IEC 61850 protocols across modern digital substation environments.

The development is aimed at utilities seeking to modernise substation infrastructure while retaining deterministic performance, high availability and support arrangements expected in critical power systems. Enterprise subscriptions for SEAPATH environments will include technical support, security maintenance and long-term lifecycle management, SUSE said.

Frank Feldmann, SUSE’s chief AI and strategy officer, said grid modernisation required technologies combining openness, reliability and long-term support. He said adding SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time to SEAPATH would give transmission and distribution operators another supported route for building software-defined substations, while increasing technology choice and control over critical infrastructure.

SEAPATH itself is hardware- and software-agnostic and uses mature open-source components, including KVM and the libvirt virtualisation interface. LF Energy says the platform is designed for real-time performance, time synchronisation, clustering, distributed storage and automated remote management. Its development process includes extensive continuous integration and latency testing for digital substation use cases.

The project has attracted participation from utilities, equipment makers and software suppliers seeking alternatives to tightly coupled hardware platforms. France’s transmission system operator RTE has already deployed SEAPATH in its R#SPACE digital protection, automation and control programme, while Alliander has identified the platform as part of its plans for software-defined substations.

Eloi Bail, chair of the LF Energy SEAPATH Technical Steering Committee, said a sustainable multi-vendor ecosystem was central to the project. He said evaluating SUSE Linux Enterprise against SEAPATH’s technical requirements added another implementation and support option for grid operators and for protection and automation vendors developing virtualised intelligent electronic devices.

Savoir-faire Linux, a co-founder and long-standing contributor to SEAPATH, provided integration expertise covering the architecture’s real-time, high-availability and industrial requirements. Christophe Villemer, executive vice-president at Savoir-faire Linux, said the collaboration was intended to turn the SEAPATH reference architecture into deployable industrial systems supported over enterprise lifecycles.

The move comes as electricity networks face rising pressure from renewable generation, electrification and increasingly distributed energy resources, forcing operators to process more data and adapt control systems more quickly. Virtualisation can allow multiple protection and automation workloads to run on common computing infrastructure, reducing dependence on separate purpose-built devices while preserving isolation and resilience requirements.