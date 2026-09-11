TechSparks 2026 adds new leaders to Bengaluru lineup

TechSparks 2026 has expanded its speaker roster for the October summit in Bengaluru, adding technology executives, founders and investors to a three-day programme focused on artificial intelligence, deep technology and digital infrastructure.

The latest additions include Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu, Angel One Group chief executive Ambarish Kenghe, Emergent founder and chief executive Mukund Jha and Canva country manager Chandrika Deb. Their participation was announced on September 10, extending a lineup that already includes senior policymakers, fintech founders, researchers, venture investors and enterprise technology executives.

The summit, organised by YourStory, is scheduled for October 13 to 15 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center. Its 2026 theme, “The New Tech Order”, centres on how AI, deep technology and new digital infrastructure are changing access to technology, business formation and the distribution of economic and technological power.

Among the previously announced speakers are Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s Minister for Home, IT, BT and E-Governance; Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development; PhonePe founder and chief executive Sameer Nigam; and Pramod Varma, co-founder and chief architect of Networks for Humanity. The programme also lists Rahul Chari, founder and chief product and technology officer of PhonePe, and Manish Maheshwari, managing director for India at Stripe.

Organisers say the event is expected to draw more than 10,000 attendees, more than 500 speakers and about 300 investors. The official event website also lists more than 1,000 startups, while another event page refers to more than 200 participating startups, indicating that the figures represent different participation categories or programme groupings.

The first day is set to examine shifts in technological power, including AI as infrastructure, computing capacity, semiconductor supply chains, data ownership and the balance between technological sovereignty and globalisation. Other sessions are expected to address enterprise adoption of AI, startup financing, digital public infrastructure, climate technology, product development and the role of Bengaluru as a centre for technology-led businesses.

The breadth of the programme reflects a shift in concerns facing technology companies. Access to capital remains important, but founders are contending with computing costs, pressure to demonstrate AI products, scrutiny of data use and the need to build businesses capable of expanding without relying indefinitely on external funding. Investors are expected to examine those trade-offs as they assess companies operating across software, fintech, climate technology, mobility, health technology and deeptech.

Bengaluru’s civic and policy challenges are part of the agenda. Byre Gowda’s participation brings urban development into the discussion, while Kharge is expected to address the state’s role in supporting emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and digital infrastructure. Their presence links the startup programme with questions about how a technology centre manages infrastructure, talent, regulation and public services.

The speaker list spans established technology companies and younger ventures. It includes Anjali Bansal of Avaana Capital, Ashutosh Sharma of Prosus, Michael Cronin of Couchbase, Nagendra Nagaraja of QpiAI, Geetha Manjunath of Niramai Health Analytix, Nicolas Sauvage of TDK Ventures and Priyanka Agarwal Chopra of IIMA Ventures. Academic and research participants include Ashok Jhunjhunwala of IIT Madras and Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, chief executive of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

TechSparks will also host its Tech30 programme, which identifies 30 technology companies for a showcase at the summit. The 2026 selection process moved into its second stage on September 10, with shortlisted companies required to submit a more detailed application. The final cohort is scheduled to be locked by September 30 and presented during the event.

A separate VibeCode30 programme is aimed at AI-native builders, while ActionLabs and masterclasses are designed around hands-on problem solving and practical technology deployment. The event format also includes startup networking zones, an India-international corridor and a government pavilion.