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Tenchijin Joins “Science Castle Asia 2026” as Official Main Partner to Inspire Asia’s Next Generation of Researchers

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KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 September 2026 – Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator founded as a JAXA venture, participated as the Official Main Partner of “Science Castle Asia 2026,” one of Asia’s largest research conferences for junior and senior high school students, held on August 22–23 at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM). The event gathered 150 student research teams from 11 countries, selected from approximately 300 applications, presenting research on environment, water, agriculture, healthcare and AI. Over the two days, Tenchijin exhibited its satellite data solutions including “KnoWaterleak,” judged the student poster review, delivered the Main Partner Remark by Ryotaro Horii, Global Business Development, and presented four Tenchijin Poster Awards. Representing Japan’s space industry, Tenchijin also co-hosted a workshop for approximately 400 students with the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA).

Tenchijin members with the members from MYSA
Tenchijin members with the members from MYSA


Workshop: “Eyes from Space: Solving Everyday Problems with Satellite Data”

After live quizzes on satellites, Yasuo Shirai, Vice President of Engineering, showed how optical, thermal-infrared and radar satellites observe water, farmland, forests and disasters — including Tenchijin’s own KnoWaterleak. In a hands-on challenge, students acting as a city mayor decided where to build a new hospital by combining satellite and ground data. His closing message: satellite data becomes truly powerful only when paired with local knowledge and human ideas.

Yasuo Shirai – VP of Engineering, Tenchijin Inc | Japan

“The energy of the 400 students in that hall was extraordinary. Their questions on water, agriculture and the environment are exactly the problems we tackle with satellite data every day. Co-hosting with MYSA showed that the distance between an Asian classroom and space technology is far shorter than students imagine, and I hope some of them will one day build this industry with us.”

Hashtag: #Tenchijin #KnoWaterLeak #ScienceCastle #leaveanest



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tenchijin Inc.

Tenchijin Inc. is a space technology company developing satellite-data solutions for infrastructure management. Its flagship product, Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak, combines satellite data and AI to detect and prevent water leaks, achieving up to 65% cost reduction and 85% time savings in field tests, and received the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Prize at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize.

https://knowaterleak.space/

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