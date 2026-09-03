Tenchijin Joins “Science Castle Asia 2026” as Official Main Partner to Inspire Asia’s Next Generation of Researchers

Workshop: “Eyes from Space: Solving Everyday Problems with Satellite Data”
After live quizzes on satellites, Yasuo Shirai, Vice President of Engineering, showed how optical, thermal-infrared and radar satellites observe water, farmland, forests and disasters — including Tenchijin’s own KnoWaterleak. In a hands-on challenge, students acting as a city mayor decided where to build a new hospital by combining satellite and ground data. His closing message: satellite data becomes truly powerful only when paired with local knowledge and human ideas.
Yasuo Shirai – VP of Engineering, Tenchijin Inc | Japan
“The energy of the 400 students in that hall was extraordinary. Their questions on water, agriculture and the environment are exactly the problems we tackle with satellite data every day. Co-hosting with MYSA showed that the distance between an Asian classroom and space technology is far shorter than students imagine, and I hope some of them will one day build this industry with us.”
Hashtag: #Tenchijin #KnoWaterLeak #ScienceCastle #leaveanest
https://tenchijin.co.jp/
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Tenchijin Inc.
Tenchijin Inc. is a space technology company developing satellite-data solutions for infrastructure management. Its flagship product, Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak, combines satellite data and AI to detect and prevent water leaks, achieving up to 65% cost reduction and 85% time savings in field tests, and received the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Prize at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize.
https://knowaterleak.space/
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