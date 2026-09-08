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AMAP Platform Showcases Spatial Intelligence at Qwen Conference Thailand 2026

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – On September 4, Qwen Conference Thailand 2026 was held in Bangkok, bringing together industry leaders, developers, AI creators, government organizations, universities, and technology partners to explore advances in AI and the future of AI-powered industries.

AMAP Platform, Alibaba’s global provider of spatial intelligence and location-based solutions, joined the conference to share its technologies and real-world applications in global location services and spatial intelligence with businesses and developers from Thailand and around the world.

At the event, AMAP Platform’s Head of Overseas Business presented the company’s global strategy for spatial intelligence and highlighted solutions across key industries, including two-wheeler mobility, logistics and delivery, and travel.

For two-wheeler mobility, AMAP Platform provides multilingual POI search, motorcycle route planning, restricted-road avoidance, ETA estimation, and navigation, helping businesses deliver smarter and more efficient mobility experiences.

For logistics and delivery, location services support key stages across the delivery lifecycle, from order planning and delivery operations to network optimization, helping businesses improve delivery efficiency and operational decision-making.

For travel, multilingual POI search, multimodal route planning, and real-time navigation support a seamless journey from destination discovery to on-the-go navigation.

AMAP Platform is also expanding spatial intelligence into a broader range of industries, including e-commerce and AIoT. Through standardized, easy-to-integrate location services, AMAP Platform enables businesses worldwide to embed mapping and spatial intelligence into their products and operations, unlocking new opportunities for business growth and AI-powered industry innovation.

Hashtag: #AMAPPlatform

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