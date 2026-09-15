The Carnival Fair Reaches 1,200 Events Milestone Across Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – The Carnival Fair, Singapore’s carnival event and rental specialist, is happy to announce that it has crossed 1,200 events delivered since its founding, cementing its position as one of the country’s most trusted names in carnival experiences. The milestone spans a client roster of more than 700 brands, covering corporate functions, school carnivals, birthdays and family gatherings.

Founded in 2019 by Jaylon Lim and Joshua Luah, both of whom cut their teeth working part-time at an events rental company, The Carnival Fair was built on a simple observation: Singapore’s events scene had genuine appetite for a specialist who took carnival experiences seriously, from properly maintained equipment to staff who know how to run a booth and hold a crowd.

That foundation has since grown into a catalogue spanning carnival classics such as ring toss and bouncy castle rental, themed booth setups with custom props and backdrops, and a tech-forward lineup including claw machine rental, racing simulators and VR/AR stations. Clients looking to rent carnival games for a single booth or an entire event footprint can now draw from one of the broadest catalogues in the local market, with carnival food rental options available to round out the experience for guests. The breadth was on full display at flagship events such as the City Harvest Church Christmas Carnival at Suntec City, which drew around 10,000 attendees across a multi-day operation, and the Biotronik “Carnival Around the World” celebration, which paired globally themed food stations with bespoke branding to mark a genuine company milestone.

Underpinning the growth is a price-match guarantee, ensuring clients who find a comparable like-for-like quote from another Singapore provider are never short-changed on price or quality.

Reaching 1,200 events reflects sustained demand from Singapore’s businesses, schools and families for carnival experiences done properly, and marks just the beginning as the company moves further into full event planning rather than rentals alone.

With demand continuing to grow across corporate, education and private segments, The Carnival Fair is expanding its interactive and technology-driven offerings, including holographic claw machines, racing simulators, VR/AR stations and interactive digital games, while deepening partnerships with venues and recurring corporate clients.

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About The Carnival Fair

The Carnival Fair is a Singapore-based carnival event and rental company offering bouncy castle rental, carnival games, inflatables, food stations, photo experiences and interactive tech installations for corporate, school and private events. Businesses and families can rent carnival games and equipment individually or as part of a full carnival package, backed by a price-match guarantee. The company has served more than 700 clients since 2019.