The MIHAS Awards 2026, Honouring Halal Excellence, Innovation and Sustainability!

MATRADE Calls For Entries

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 July 2026 – The prestigious MIHAS Awards 2026 is back! Exhibitors compete for one of the halal industry’s most prestigious recognitions by showcasing their excellence, innovation and leadership in advancing the global halal economy, and MATRADE is calling for entries before the deadline closes.

Applications commenced in July 2026 and will remain open until 10 August 2026. The awards recognise outstanding MIHAS 2026 exhibitors that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in business growth, product and service excellence, innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation, while contributing to the continued advancement of the global halal industry.

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This year, 15 awards will be presented across three flagship categories, reflecting MIHAS’s commitment to recognising excellence across the evolving halal business ecosystem:

MIHAS Excellence Awards: Recognising outstanding achievements in Product Excellence, Service Excellence and Emerging Star categories.

Recognising outstanding achievements in Product Excellence, Service Excellence and Emerging Star categories. MIHAS Innovation, Sustainability & Digitalisation Awards: Honouring exhibitors that have successfully leveraged advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and other digital solutions to drive innovation, operational excellence, sustainability and long-term business growth.

Honouring exhibitors that have successfully leveraged advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and other digital solutions to drive innovation, operational excellence, sustainability and long-term business growth. WiEX @ MIHAS (Anugerah Wira Ekonomi Wanita): Celebrating exceptional women-led businesses across Product, Service, and Innovation, Sustainability and Digitalisation categories.

Commenting on this, Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of MATRADE, said the awards continue to play an important role in elevating industry standards and recognising forward-thinking companies that are shaping the future of halal trade.

“The MIHAS Awards have become a hallmark of excellence within the global halal industry, recognising businesses that continuously raise the bar through innovation, resilience and sustainable growth. As the halal economy continues to expand beyond traditional sectors, companies must embrace innovation, sustainability and digitalisation to remain relevant and competitive.”

“This year’s awards place even greater emphasis on future-ready businesses that are embracing digital transformation, sustainability and emerging technologies to create lasting value. Through the MIHAS Awards, we aspire to inspire more companies to innovate, compete globally and contribute to the continued growth of the international halal economy,” he added.

The MIHAS Awards 2026 are open to all exhibitors of MIHAS 2026, including both Malaysian and international participants. For Malaysian participants, companies must also be registered as MATRADE members. Applicants must meet the prescribed financial eligibility criteria, with average annual sales exceeding RM500,000 for product categories and RM250,000 for service categories.

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For the MIHAS Excellence Awards, companies must have participated in MIHAS on at least three occasions, while nominees for the Emerging Star category must have exhibited at least once previously. Applicants for the WiEX Awards must be exhibitors within the WiEX Pavilion.

Following the submission deadline on 10 August 2026, entries will undergo a comprehensive evaluation process, beginning with a pre-assessment stage at the end of August, followed by pitching sessions before an independent panel of judges in early September. Winners will be announced during the official MIHAS Awards 2026 Ceremony on 26 September 2026.

In addition to receiving industry recognition, winners will enjoy a comprehensive range of promotional and branding benefits designed to enhance their visibility in international markets. These include feature stories on the MATRADE Success Stories Portal, a complimentary one-year listing in the Malaysian Brand Directory and media interview engagements, a 15 per cent discount on future MIHAS exhibition booth rentals, as well as an exclusive MIHAS 22nd Edition corporate jacket.

As the world’s largest international halal trade exhibition, MIHAS continues to serve as a catalyst for business growth, innovation and cross-border partnerships, connecting businesses with opportunities across the global halal value chain. MATRADE encourages all eligible exhibitors to seize this opportunity to gain international recognition and showcase their achievements on one of the world’s most influential halal business platforms.

Interested exhibitors may submit their applications through the official MIHAS portal at www.mihas.com.my by 10 August 2026.

Hashtag: #MIHAS2026 #Awards #MATRADE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2026

Since it began in 2004, the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) has grown into a major platform for Halal trade and has helped strengthen the global industry’s position in Halal standards, governance, and market access. Recognised as a Guinness World Records holder and hosted by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) as organiser, MIHAS now covers 14 sectors, from food and beverages and pharmaceuticals to Islamic finance, modest fashion, personal care, technology, services, and Muslim-friendly tourism. The 22nd edition of MIHAS, themed “Shaping Trust, Driving Resilience”, will focus on regulated-by-design governance and technology-enabled trade.

About MATRADE

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) was established on 1 March 1993 as the national trade promotional arm under Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

MATRADE’s primary role is to assist Malaysian exporters in developing and expanding their export markets. Aligned with Malaysia’s commercial diplomacy efforts, MATRADE is the nation’s trade facilitator and champion of Malaysian-made products and services on the global stage.