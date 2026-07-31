APSIC and Schuelke Launch Asia Pacific Environment Hygiene Excellence Award to Elevate Hospital Infection Prevention Standards

New regional programme will assess environmental hygiene practices, support hospital improvement, and recognise excellence in patient safety across Asia Pacific, with winners honoured at the APSIC 2028 Congress.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2026 – The Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC), in collaboration with Schuelke, has launched the APSIC Environment Hygiene Excellence Award, a programme to recognise hospitals that demonstrate excellence in environmental hygiene and infection prevention across the Asia Pacific region. The programme was announced today at the APSIC 2026 Congress.

APSIC Executive Committee (ExCo) members and APSIC Environment Hygiene Excellence Award (APSIC EHEA) Expert Panel representatives at APSIC 2026 Malaysia. Pictured from left are Prof. Doo Ryeon Chung, Dr. Zhiyong Zong, Prof. Surinder Pada, Ms. Lily Lang Ren Lee, Dr. Namita Jaggi, Prof. Wing Hong Seto, Prof. Moi Lin Ling, Ms. Glenys Harrington and Ms. Patricia Tai-Yin Ching. The APSIC EHEA Expert Panel comprises Prof. Moi Lin Ling (Programme Chair), Prof. Anucha Apisarnthanarak (APSIC President, not pictured), Ms. Patricia Tai-Yin Ching (APSIC Vice President), Prof. Surinder Pada, Dr. Namita Jaggi and Prof. Sasheela Sri La Ponnampalavanar (not pictured).

Environmental hygiene is a critical component of infection prevention and patient safety, yet standards and implementation of environmental hygiene vary significantly across the region’s healthcare settings. The new programme aims to raise awareness, strengthen best practices, and support hospitals to improve environmental hygiene through a structured, scientifically guided framework.

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Participating hospitals will be evaluated using APSIC-developed guidelines and audit criteria, with assessments conducted through an independent scientific framework led by an APSIC-appointed expert panel comprising infection prevention specialists from across the region.

“Environmental hygiene is fundamental to infection prevention and patient safety, yet often under-recognised. This initiative brings renewed focus to raising standards across healthcare systems in Asia Pacific,” said Professor Moi Lin Ling, APSIC Programme Chair, APSIC Environment Hygiene Excellence Award

Through this regional collaboration, APSIC and Schuelke aim to:

Promote awareness and adoption of best practices in environmental hygiene across healthcare institutions in Asia Pacific.

Provide hospitals with structured tools to assess performance and identify opportunities for improvement.

Enable benchmarking and knowledge exchange among healthcare institutions to advance infection prevention standards regionally.

Shortlisted hospitals will receive expert-led educational support, including regional webinars and on-site training sessions, to help strengthen infection prevention strategies and improve operational environmental hygiene practices. Finalists will undergo an on-site audit by APSIC experts, and winners will be honoured at the APSIC 2028 Congress.

“As a long-standing partner in infection prevention, Schuelke is committed to supporting healthcare institutions in advancing environmental hygiene standards through scientific collaboration and education,” said Patrick Kaminski, President and CEO, Schuelke Asia Pacific.

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The programme represents one of the first coordinated regional efforts to standardise, assess, and recognise excellence in environmental hygiene across healthcare systems in Asia Pacific. By combining scientific criteria, expert review, and practical education, the initiative is designed to support meaningful and measurable improvements in hospital hygiene, patient safety, and infection prevention outcomes.

Healthcare institutions interested in participating in the programme can find more information at www.ehea.health

Hashtag: #Schuelke

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About Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC)

APSIC was established in 1998 and is a multinational, voluntary organisation dedicated to advancing infection prevention and control practices to reduce hospital-associated infections, respond to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, and improve patient outcomes. APSIC brings together multidisciplinary infection prevention and control professionals across the region to share knowledge, experience, quality improvement initiatives, and research findings through training courses, seminars, congresses, and conferences in Asia Pacific. APSIC also works to establish collaborative partnerships that promote cost-effective, evidence-based practices across the region.

Learn more about APSIC at: https://apsic-apac.org/

About Schuelke

Schuelke, headquartered in Norderstedt, Germany, is a global leader in infection prevention and control with more than 135 years of experience. Guided by its purpose, “We protect lives worldwide,” Schuelke is committed to advancing health and safety through innovative solutions, scientific expertise, and strong partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem.

In an increasingly interconnected world where infectious risks transcend borders, Schuelke works closely with healthcare professionals, institutions, and industry partners to strengthen infection prevention practices across diverse care settings.

The company operates across four key business areas—Healthcare, Consumer Health (OTC), Direct Patient Care, and Life Sciences—offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions spanning antisepsis, disinfection, hygiene management, and specialised applications.

With globally recognised brands such as mikrozid®, microshield®, octenisept®, desmanol®, and desderman®, Schuelke provides trusted solutions for surface disinfection, skin antisepsis, hand hygiene, and wound care, supporting healthcare professionals in maintaining safe and effective clinical environments.

Learn more about Schuelke at: https://www.schuelke.com