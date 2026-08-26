Trump Golden Token redemption claim lacks evidence

Claims that outgoing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed a Donald Trump-branded “Golden Token” can be exchanged at Bank of America for $3 million have no substantiated basis, with official government information and the bank’s published material showing no such redemption programme exists.

The allegation has circulated through social-media and messaging accounts promoting purported Trump Golden Tokens as an extraordinary wealth opportunity. Some posts claim holders can take the tokens to Bank of America and receive millions of dollars, while others describe the products as components of a new financial system offering tax-free wealth, debt cancellation or guaranteed payouts.

No official announcement from Leavitt, President Donald Trump, the White House, the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department or Bank of America supports those assertions. Searches of government material also show no federally authorised financial instrument called the “Trump Golden Token” carrying a guaranteed value of $3 million.

The claims appear to exploit confusion surrounding a genuine Trump administration programme bearing a similar name. The Trump Gold Card is an immigration initiative designed for wealthy foreign applicants seeking US permanent residency. It is not a cryptocurrency, investment token, collectible coin or bank-redeemable asset.

Under the Gold Card programme, an individual applicant pays a $15,000 processing fee and, after completing government vetting, makes a $1 million contribution to the United States. Corporate sponsors can make a $2 million contribution on behalf of an employee. Successful applicants may receive permanent resident status through specified employment-based visa classifications.

A separate Trump Platinum Card remains planned but has not been launched. Its proposed terms involve a $5 million contribution and would allow qualifying foreign nationals to spend up to 270 days annually in the United States without US taxation on non-US income, subject to eligibility requirements and the final structure of the programme.

None of those arrangements provides holders with money from Bank of America. The Gold Card involves money being paid by applicants to the US government rather than the government or a commercial bank paying millions of dollars to cardholders.

Trump initially promoted the immigration concept in 2025 as a $5 million “gold card”. The administration subsequently established the current programme with a $1 million individual contribution through an executive order signed in September 2025. The programme is administered through federal immigration and commerce authorities.

The viral Golden Token promotions use substantially different language. They promise unusually high returns, claim that tokens are “pre-approved” or registered with Bank of America and sometimes tell potential buyers that only a limited number remain. Some variations claim purchasers will be contacted by the bank for an exchange appointment.

Such guarantees display several characteristics commonly associated with investment and impersonation fraud. Bank of America warns customers that criminals may impersonate politicians, celebrities, banks and other trusted organisations to promote fraudulent investments. It also cautions against offers promising exceptional returns, pressure to act immediately and instructions involving cryptocurrency or unusual payment methods.

The bank has not announced any programme under which Trump-branded tokens can be presented at its branches for multimillion-dollar cash payments. A legitimate $3 million redemption promise would also create extensive banking, regulatory, accounting and securities implications and could not operate simply through promotional posts without formal documentation.

Leavitt remains White House press secretary until the end of August after Trump announced on August 12 that she would leave the administration. She has said she plans to return to the Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. super PAC after her departure while remaining involved in the president’s political operation.

Her departure has itself generated misleading material online, including posts presenting fabricated statements or attaching her name to promotional claims. No verified statement associated with her departure establishes a Trump Golden Token or endorses a Bank of America redemption mechanism.