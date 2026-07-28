Trump presses Iran talks under threat of strikes

President Donald Trump said the United States was pursuing talks with Iran to halt the Middle East conflict but warned that military operations would resume if diplomacy failed to produce an agreement.

“The only reason they want to meet is because we’ve been hitting them very hard,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday. “There’s a good chance that something could happen, and if it does, good. If it doesn’t, we go back to doing what we were doing.”

The comments combined guarded optimism with pressure on Tehran after the United States and Iran paused direct attacks following nearly two weeks of escalating strikes. Diplomatic efforts involving Qatar, Pakistan and Oman have focused on restoring a ceasefire and reopening secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump described the discussions as “good talks” and said Washington had time to explore a settlement. His administration has nevertheless kept the possibility of further military action open, presenting the pause as an opportunity for negotiations rather than an unconditional end to hostilities.

Iran has disputed Trump’s suggestion that the two governments are holding direct negotiations. Tehran says communications are being exchanged indirectly through intermediaries, underscoring the distrust surrounding the diplomatic process. Iranian officials have also resisted expectations of a swift agreement and insisted that any settlement must protect the country’s security and economic interests.

The central dispute involves control, security and commercial navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies normally pass through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, making disruption there a threat to fuel prices, shipping schedules and the broader world economy.

Iran and Oman have discussed arrangements intended to guarantee vessel movements and reduce the danger of further clashes. Proposals under consideration have included maritime security mechanisms, environmental compensation and possible service charges linked to managing traffic. Washington opposes any arrangement that could allow Tehran to impose unilateral transit fees or establish political control over international shipping routes.

The negotiations follow 12 successive nights of US attacks on Iranian targets. Washington said the strikes were designed to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and regional military positions. Tehran retaliated across the region, while drones and missiles placed US forces and allied governments on heightened alert.

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The exchange sharply reduced maritime activity around Hormuz. Shipping companies diverted vessels, delayed departures or reassessed insurance coverage as the risk of attacks increased. Energy traders also watched the negotiations closely because a renewed confrontation could restrict crude and liquefied natural gas shipments from Gulf producers.

A three-day pause in direct attacks has given mediators room to rebuild a ceasefire framework that collapsed during the escalation. Qatar and Pakistan have carried messages between Washington and Tehran, while Oman has concentrated on the maritime elements of a possible settlement. The discussions are aimed first at preventing renewed attacks before addressing broader disputes.

Those disputes include Iran’s nuclear programme, economic sanctions, frozen Iranian funds, regional armed groups and the future presence of US forces across the Gulf. Any comprehensive accord would require concessions on issues that have resisted settlement through several rounds of diplomacy.

Trump’s strategy is based on maintaining military pressure while allowing intermediaries to test whether Tehran is prepared to compromise. Administration officials have said the president is giving diplomacy space, but they have avoided setting out a public timetable or detailed conditions for ending the campaign.

Iran faces its own strategic calculation. Continuing the confrontation risks further damage to military and economic infrastructure, but accepting terms viewed as imposed by force could carry political costs for Tehran. Iranian leaders have portrayed their position as a defence of sovereignty and maritime rights rather than an attempt to block international commerce.

The fragile calm has not ended wider regional violence. Drone incidents have been reported in Iraq and Jordan, while Iran-aligned groups remain active around the Gulf and Red Sea. Attacks involving the Houthis have added pressure on shipping routes already affected by the Hormuz disruption.

Israel is also closely involved in Washington’s deliberations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to the United States with Iran expected to dominate his discussions with Trump. Israel has backed efforts to restrict Tehran’s military capabilities while supporting the use of negotiations if they produce enforceable security guarantees.