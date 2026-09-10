Uber and Wayve bring supervised robotaxis to London

Uber and Wayve have begun offering supervised autonomous rides to London passengers, deploying 15 electric vehicles in the first public robotaxi service of its kind in the UK.

The service, launched on September 3, allows customers booking UberX, Uber Electric or Uber Comfort to be matched with a Ford Mustang Mach-E fitted with Wayve’s autonomous-driving system. A trained, Transport for London-licensed private hire driver remains behind the wheel throughout each trip and can take control if required.

Uber said passengers pay no extra charge for an autonomous ride. Customers who are matched with one can either accept it or switch to a conventional vehicle before pickup. They can unlock the car and start the journey through the Uber app, while an in-car screen shows the planned route and provides controls in 64 languages.

The initial fleet is capped at 15 vehicles under Transport for London approval, and airport trips are excluded. Uber says the cars can otherwise operate across London rather than being confined to a small geofenced district. More than 140,000 London users had opted into a preference designed to improve their chances of being matched with a Wayve vehicle by the time the service launched.

Wayve’s system, known as the Wayve AI Driver, uses machine-learning models trained to interpret road conditions and make driving decisions from sensor inputs. The launch vehicles carry surround cameras and radar, and some accounts of the fleet also describe lidar-based sensing. The company’s approach differs from autonomous systems that rely heavily on detailed pre-mapped routes.

The presence of a safety driver means the service is not yet a fully driverless commercial operation. London authorities authorised the vehicles as licensed private hire cars, while the broader regulatory framework for automated passenger services continues to develop. The London Assembly Transport Committee said in August that approval for up to 15 vehicles for a year applied to supervised operation and should not be confused with consent for fully autonomous taxis.

Committee chair Caroline Russell said at the time that members still had questions about passenger safeguarding and would not expect Transport for London to consent to full autonomous operation at that stage. The distinction has become important as companies move from testing technology on public roads towards carrying fare-paying passengers.

The UK government opened applications in May for automated passenger service pilots under a framework intended to allow taxi, bus and private hire-style self-driving services. The Department for Transport said operators would have to meet strict safety requirements, with permits involving the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and consent from the relevant local transport authority.

Uber and Wayve are using the London deployment to gather operating data and refine the passenger experience before any wider rollout. Uber has said fleet growth will depend on demand, technical readiness and regulation, rather than a fixed expansion timetable.

The launch also gives Uber another route into autonomous transport after years of partnering with specialist developers rather than relying solely on technology developed in-house. For Wayve, the London operation places its software in a live ride-hailing environment where it must handle dense traffic, pedestrians, cyclists, junctions and the capital’s varied road layouts.

Wayve chief executive Alex Kendall has described London as a demanding environment for autonomous driving because of its complex streets and high interaction rates with vulnerable road users. The company argues that its generalised AI approach can adapt across different cities without the same dependence on highly detailed maps.

Passengers cannot directly summon a Wayve car on demand from a separate robotaxi category. Instead, eligible customers may be matched with one when requesting a standard qualifying Uber ride. Users can adjust their ride preferences in the app to signal interest, but the small fleet means availability remains limited.