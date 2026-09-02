Xi reaches Cairo as China broadens Egypt engagement

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cairo for a state visit on Tuesday night, opening talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as Beijing seeks stronger ties with a pivotal Arab partner amid questions over Washington’s regional role.

Xi, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, was received at Cairo International Airport by Sisi and Egypt’s first lady, Entissar el-Sisi. The visit is Xi’s first to Egypt in a decade and marks 70 years of diplomatic relations.

The Chinese leader said on arrival that he would hold in-depth discussions with Sisi on bilateral relations, wider cooperation and international and regional issues of common concern. He said the two sides would chart the future course of their comprehensive strategic partnership, established in 2014.

Formal talks on Wednesday were expected to focus on the Middle East conflict, maritime trade security and investment, with China seeking to strengthen its standing where the United States remains the dominant outside security power but faces pressure over its military involvement and confrontation with Iran.

A 21-gun salute at Cairo’s Ittihadiya Palace marked the start of Xi’s official meetings with Sisi. The two governments were expected to sign economic agreements covering areas including artificial intelligence, transport, manufacturing and investment, while reviewing projects linked to the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Egypt estimates Chinese investment in the country at about $10 billion. Chinese companies are involved in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy and construction projects, including parts of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital east of Cairo. China is also one of Egypt’s biggest trading partners, with bilateral commerce far exceeding trade between Egypt and the United States.

Xi’s trip comes as Beijing is trying to consolidate ties with governments that have traditionally maintained close security relationships with Washington. Egypt, a major recipient of US military assistance, has sought to preserve its longstanding American partnership while expanding economic and diplomatic links with China, Russia and other powers.

That balancing effort has become more significant as the war involving the United States and Iran disrupts shipping, energy markets and regional security. Washington has threatened broader economic measures against entities maintaining financial links with Tehran, raising potential risks for banks and companies in several countries, including China and Egypt.

China, a major purchaser of Iranian oil, has opposed unilateral sanctions and repeatedly called for a ceasefire and political settlement. Egypt has also warned against a widening regional confrontation and has emphasised the need to protect navigation through the Red Sea and other strategic waterways.

The Suez Canal gives Egypt importance for Beijing. Chinese firms have invested in industrial and logistics projects around the canal corridor, while disruption to shipping through the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz has increased the strategic value of reliable trade routes linking Asia, Europe and Africa.

Security cooperation has also expanded. Chinese and Egyptian forces held joint air exercises in August involving Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft and Egypt’s French-made Rafale jets, underlining a relationship that has moved beyond trade and infrastructure into defence contacts.

Xi said China and Egypt should support what he described as genuine multilateralism and safeguard the interests of developing countries. Sisi, in an article published ahead of the visit, said Cairo wanted to broaden cooperation with Beijing in technology, renewable energy, industrial localisation and other development sectors while continuing coordination on regional issues.

Both governments back the creation of an independent Palestinian state under a two-state settlement. Egypt remains an important mediator in talks involving Israel and Palestinian factions, giving Cairo diplomatic weight that Beijing is keen to engage as it seeks a larger role in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

Xi’s visit follows his participation in a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering in Kyrgyzstan and comes before an expected meeting with US President Donald Trump later this month. Beijing has been intensifying diplomatic contact with countries across the Global South as competition with Washington extends from trade and technology into influence over international institutions and regional partnerships.