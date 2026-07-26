ADGM clears Tether Gold for regulated services

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi Global Market has recognised Tether Gold as an Accepted Spot Commodity, opening the way for licensed financial firms in the centre to provide regulated services involving the gold-backed digital token.

The designation covers XAU₮, issued by Tether through its commodities business. Each full token represents ownership of one fine troy ounce of physical gold allocated from a London Good Delivery bar and held by a custodian in a secure vault.

Recognition does not amount to unrestricted approval for every company operating in ADGM. Firms seeking to arrange, trade, advise on, safeguard or provide other services involving XAU₮ must hold the relevant permissions from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and obtain approval to use Accepted Spot Commodities.

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The decision places the token within ADGM’s specialist framework for spot commodity activities, which governs trading, clearing, settlement, custody and intermediary services. The framework was introduced as part of a broader expansion of the financial centre’s capital-markets regulations and was the first dedicated regime of its type among international financial centres in the Middle East and North Africa.

XAU₮ combines the price exposure of bullion with blockchain-based transfer and settlement. Holders can purchase fractions of a token, move them between compatible digital wallets and trade them through supporting platforms without transporting or storing physical bars themselves.

Underlying gold is identified by details including serial number, purity and weight. The allocation system links tokens to specific bars, while eligible holders may redeem sufficient tokens for physical gold under the issuer’s terms, subject to verification, minimum requirements, fees and delivery arrangements.

The token is available on the Ethereum and Tron networks, although ADGM firms must assess the precise blockchain infrastructure, custody arrangements and operational risks they intend to support. Regulatory recognition of the commodity does not remove obligations covering client suitability, financial crime controls, sanctions screening, technology governance and protection of customer assets.

Tether chief executive Paolo Ardoino said the recognition strengthened the company’s position in the region and expanded the role of tokenised gold within regulated financial markets. He described XAU₮ as a bridge between traditional stores of value and digital financial infrastructure.

The move broadens Tether’s regulatory footprint in Abu Dhabi. The company’s dollar-linked USD₮ token has also received recognition within ADGM for use on several major blockchains, allowing authorised firms to conduct regulated activities involving the asset where their permissions permit.

Abu Dhabi has sought to build a comprehensive digital-asset ecosystem covering exchanges, brokers, custodians, asset managers, stablecoins, blockchain foundations and distributed autonomous organisations. Its approach distinguishes between virtual assets, fiat-referenced tokens and spot commodities rather than placing every blockchain-based product into a single regulatory category.

Classifying XAU₮ as a spot commodity reflects the economic substance of the product. Unlike an unbacked cryptocurrency, its value is intended to track physical gold, while each token represents a direct interest in bullion rather than a conventional corporate security or bank deposit.

Demand for tokenised commodities has expanded as investors seek assets that combine traditional collateral with round-the-clock digital transferability. Gold-backed tokens can reduce some barriers associated with purchasing, dividing and moving bullion, particularly for investors seeking fractional exposure or faster settlement.

They also introduce risks that do not arise in the same form with personally held gold. Investors depend on the issuer, custodian, token contract, blockchain network and service providers. Disruptions, cyber incidents, legal restrictions or failures in custody and redemption processes could affect access even when the underlying metal remains intact.

Transparency is therefore central to confidence in the sector. Tether publishes reserve information describing the quantity and value of bullion supporting tokens in circulation. Its terms state that the reserves consist of identifiable bars meeting London Bullion Market Association Good Delivery standards.

The ADGM recognition could encourage banks, brokers, wealth managers and digital-asset companies to assess tokenised gold for trading, collateral, treasury management and portfolio diversification. Adoption will depend on regulatory permissions, liquidity, custody costs and the ability of service providers to integrate blockchain transactions with established compliance systems.