Midterms expose AI stocks to rising political pressure

US midterm elections are emerging as a fresh policy risk for artificial intelligence-linked stocks as President Donald Trump defends rapid AI development while candidates from both parties respond to widening voter resistance to data centres and calls for tighter safeguards.

The political pressure intensified this week after Trump rejected demands for a slowdown in advanced AI development and argued that existing laws and enforcement powers were sufficient to deal with misuse. His stance contrasts with growing concern among lawmakers, technology executives and voters over job displacement, safety, electricity costs and the environmental burden of large computing facilities.

A national poll conducted from September 8 to 13 found 61 per cent of voters opposed construction of data centres supporting AI, against 34 per cent who supported them. Opposition included 75 per cent of Democrats, 60 per cent of independents and 47 per cent of Republicans. Voters were far less divided over which party they trusted on AI overall, with Republicans at 42 per cent and Democrats at 40 per cent.

That combination is complicating campaign strategy ahead of the November 3 elections. Candidates in competitive races have increasingly attacked data-centre projects over household electricity bills, water use and public subsidies, weakening what had been a broadly bipartisan push to expand domestic computing capacity.

Republican strategists are also adjusting their message. Tony Fabrizio, a long-time Trump pollster, has advised candidates against offering unconditional support for new data centres and urged them to emphasise enforceable protections for local communities. The advice reflects concern that promises of jobs and national technological leadership may not overcome opposition where projects are associated with higher utility costs or pressure on local infrastructure.

Democrats have sought to make those local concerns part of a wider argument for stronger oversight of AI development. At the same time, several Republicans have joined bipartisan proposals covering safety standards, emergency controls and accountability, leaving the political divide less clear-cut than the administration’s deregulatory posture might suggest.

The shift matters for investors because the US equity rally has become increasingly concentrated in companies tied to AI chips, cloud computing, power generation and data-centre construction. The Bank of England said in July that AI-related companies accounted for about half of the S&P 500’s market value, up from roughly a quarter in 2022, highlighting the scale of market exposure to any reassessment of growth expectations.

Citigroup strategists have identified the midterms, higher bond yields and AI policy uncertainty among risks to US equities. They have argued that a slowdown in frontier-model development could weaken earnings upgrades that have supported technology shares, although the bank has also said demand for AI infrastructure remains strong and that US-China competition makes a large retreat in investment unlikely.

The distinction between chipmakers and infrastructure operators may become increasingly important. Semiconductor demand can remain strong even if individual data-centre projects are delayed, while companies dependent on access to power, land and grid connections face more direct exposure to local permitting decisions and political pressure.

Energy constraints are already central to the debate. Federal energy estimates have projected data centres could consume as much as 9 per cent of US electricity generation by 2030, compared with about 4 per cent in 2023. Public concern has grown as utilities plan new generation and transmission investment to meet demand from AI computing alongside manufacturing and electrification.

Corporate filings also increasingly identify regulation, electricity availability and community resistance as business risks. Infrastructure operators have warned that authorities could impose moratoriums, planning restrictions or limits on land, water and power connections, potentially delaying projects or increasing costs.

Trump has continued to frame fast AI expansion as necessary for economic growth and competition with China. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has likewise argued against a broad slowdown, saying continued US leadership requires sustained development and investment.

That position leaves the administration aligned with the industry’s expansion case while parts of both parties move towards tighter conditions. With less than seven weeks until polling day, data-centre policy is becoming a test of whether voter concerns translate into permitting changes, utility protections or new federal safeguards that could alter the assumptions underpinning AI investment.