BRICS elevates Global South development priorities

BRICS leaders have placed development priorities of emerging economies at the centre of their New Delhi agenda, endorsing stronger representation for the Global South while advancing cooperation on trade, technology, finance and sustainable growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping used the 18th BRICS Summit to argue that countries should pursue development paths suited to their own national conditions, a message that overlapped with the summit’s broader emphasis on policy autonomy, inclusive growth and reform of global institutions.

Addressing the first leaders’ session on September 12, Xi marked 20 years of BRICS cooperation and said members had strengthened themselves through unity while preserving independence in choosing their economic and social models. He described BRICS as an increasingly important platform for emerging markets and developing countries.

The summit’s New Delhi Declaration gave that theme wider institutional form. Leaders called for a more representative international order, greater participation by developing countries in global decision-making and reforms to institutions including the United Nations, World Trade Organization and international financial architecture.

The declaration also reflected the diversity within the expanded grouping. Rather than prescribing a single model of development, BRICS leaders stressed national circumstances, differing capacities and the need for policy space, particularly in areas such as energy transition, industrialisation and climate action. That approach broadly matched Xi’s argument that development strategies should reflect domestic conditions rather than external templates.

Xi sought to extend the idea into technology policy. He proposed an initiative on artificial intelligence-enabled industrialisation, deeper cooperation in research and applications, and stronger industrial and supply-chain links. China also promoted open-source AI collaboration and international platforms intended to improve access to emerging technologies for developing economies.

Other leaders framed similar priorities through their own national perspectives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, the four themes of India’s 2026 BRICS chairship, and called for solutions developed within the grouping to serve a wider range of developing countries. He also urged members to translate summit commitments into practical programmes.

BRICS members agreed on measures spanning digital cooperation, food and energy security, health, trade facilitation and the use of local currencies in cross-border transactions. The declaration supported stronger payment connectivity while stopping short of endorsing a common BRICS currency.

The economic agenda also underlined the practical test facing the grouping. Members backed use of national currencies in trade and investment, stronger cooperation through the New Development Bank and efforts to improve financial resilience. Such measures are intended to widen financing options for developing economies without committing members to a single monetary framework or common currency.

The expanded bloc now brings together countries with sharply different political systems, strategic alignments and economic structures. That breadth gives BRICS a larger claim to represent developing-country concerns, but it also limits how far members can converge on detailed policy prescriptions. Analysts have noted differences over whether the group should remain primarily an economic and development forum or assume a stronger geopolitical role.

Those tensions were visible alongside the development agenda. Leaders opposed protectionism and unilateral economic measures, supported a stronger multilateral trading system and called for reforms that would increase the voice of developing countries. At the same time, members avoided turning the summit into a unified ideological platform, relying instead on consensus language broad enough to accommodate competing interests.

Xi’s second summit intervention on September 13 placed a “people-centred” development philosophy within a wider call for Global South cooperation. He urged progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, improvements to global climate governance and a consensus-based framework for governing artificial intelligence.

China’s approach also carries strategic implications. Beijing has increasingly used BRICS and other multilateral forums to promote its views on development, sovereignty and global governance. Some members share its criticism of unequal representation in international institutions, while others remain cautious about allowing BRICS to become identified with any single country’s geopolitical agenda.