Netflix, Amazon and YouTube establish streaming policy bloc

Netflix, Amazon and YouTube have created a Washington-based lobbying coalition to press for policies favouring consumer choice and technology-neutral treatment of streaming services as political scrutiny intensifies over the migration of live sport from traditional television.

The Streaming Access and Choice Alliance, or SACA, was announced on Monday with the three companies as founding members and TechNet, a technology industry advocacy group, leading the organisation. Mike Ward, TechNet’s senior vice-president of federal policy and government relations, will head the coalition.

SACA said it would advocate for rules that expand access to high-quality content, preserve viewing choice and support new entertainment formats. Its stated agenda includes policies allowing streaming companies to continue investing in programming such as live sport, an area that has become increasingly important to all three founding members.

“Americans want more content choices and flexibility in how and where they watch their favourite programming, including sports and other live events,” Ward said in the launch statement. He said streaming and digital entertainment companies needed a dedicated voice in Washington to argue for policies that support innovation and address consumer needs.

The alliance arrives during a widening US policy debate over sports rights, subscription costs and the availability of major games on free television. The Federal Communications Commission opened a proceeding this year examining changes in the sports media marketplace and their effect on broadcasters and consumers, including the shift of some games behind streaming paywalls.

The FCC notice also highlighted the sharp growth in sports rights fees, noting that the NFL’s latest media agreements are worth more than $10 billion a year. It sought comment on whether marketplace changes have made sports harder or more expensive for viewers to access.

That inquiry has placed the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 under renewed examination. The law grants professional football, baseball, basketball and hockey leagues limited antitrust protection allowing teams’ television rights to be pooled and sold collectively. Federal officials and lawmakers have questioned how that framework should apply as distribution moves beyond conventional broadcasting.

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in June on the law and possible reforms. Its staff said consumers increasingly need combinations of broadcast, cable and streaming services to follow teams, while critics of the present system have argued that fragmented rights packages can increase costs and make games harder to find.

The new coalition gives Amazon, Netflix and YouTube a common platform in that debate. Amazon carries the National Football League’s Thursday Night Football package through Prime Video, while YouTube distributes the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Netflix has also expanded its live programming and secured rights to selected NFL games, increasing its exposure to policy decisions affecting digital sports distribution.

SACA says it will support “technology-neutral” rules, a formulation that signals opposition to regulatory approaches that distinguish streaming platforms from other distributors solely because of their delivery technology. The coalition’s emphasis on access and choice also places consumer arguments at the centre of its lobbying case as regulators assess whether the changing market is increasing or reducing practical viewing options.

The alliance is distinct from the Streaming Innovation Alliance, an industry group created in 2023 whose membership has included Netflix, Disney, Paramount, Peacock, TelevisaUnivision and other services. That organisation has advocated on federal and state issues affecting streaming, including taxation, regulation and access to content.

The narrower membership of SACA reflects a particular overlap among three large technology and streaming businesses with substantial interests in digital distribution. Amazon and YouTube operate broad technology platforms alongside video services, while Netflix remains primarily centred on subscription entertainment. Their shared position on streaming policy could give them additional leverage when responding to proposals affecting sports, digital competition and video regulation.