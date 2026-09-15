Saudi Arabia details 114m-tonne Madinah uranium-bearing resource

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia has identified about 114 million tonnes of mineralised ore containing rare earth elements and promising uranium concentrations at the Jabal Sayid project in Madinah, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has announced.

Prince Abdulaziz disclosed the estimate on Monday during the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, placing the find at the centre of Riyadh’s drive to expand mineral development while building a civilian nuclear energy programme under international safeguards.

The figure refers to the estimated volume of ore, not to 114 million tonnes of uranium. Saudi authorities have not disclosed the uranium grade, the amount of uranium that could ultimately be recovered, or a timetable for commercial extraction, leaving the economic scale of the uranium component to further technical assessment.

Exploration and geological studies at Jabal Sayid found high concentrations of rare earth minerals, particularly heavy rare earth elements, alongside uranium concentrations described by the minister as promising. Prince Abdulaziz said the resource places the project among the more important rare earth sites currently under development globally.

The announcement adds a new dimension to Saudi Arabia’s attempt to develop a domestic nuclear fuel capability alongside its broader mining strategy. The kingdom’s National Atomic Energy Project includes exploration for uranium resources and evaluation of ways to use them economically, while Riyadh says its nuclear programme is intended solely for peaceful purposes.

Prince Abdulaziz told the Vienna conference that Saudi Arabia was pursuing its nuclear programme transparently and in accordance with international standards and obligations. He said the kingdom was not seeking to develop nuclear activities in isolation from the international community and would continue working with the IAEA and international partners.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said after meeting Prince Abdulaziz in Vienna that Saudi Arabia was moving forward with its nuclear power programme and research reactor while maintaining a strong commitment to non-proliferation. Grossi said the agency stood ready to support the kingdom as its plans advance.

Saudi Arabia is also examining uranium recovery from phosphoric acid generated during phosphate fertiliser production in the north of the country. Prince Abdulaziz said pilot work undertaken with French nuclear fuel specialist Orano had produced encouraging economic indications for extracting uranium through that route.

The cooperation with Orano forms part of a wider effort to build technical expertise around uranium production and processing. Saudi energy authorities have previously identified localisation of the nuclear fuel cycle, including uranium oxide production, as one element of the national atomic energy programme.

The Jabal Sayid findings also strengthen Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in rare earths, which are used in technologies ranging from electric motors and wind turbines to electronics and defence systems. Heavy rare earth elements are particularly important because supply and processing capacity are concentrated in a limited number of countries.

Riyadh has been seeking overseas technology and investment to develop that part of its resource base. Following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the United States in November 2025, Saudi Arabia and the United States agreed a framework for cooperation on critical minerals and supply chains. State mining company Ma’aden subsequently entered a partnership with US-based MP Materials aimed at developing rare earth processing and separation capabilities, including recovery of associated uranium.

The uranium disclosure also follows an agreement signed by Saudi Arabia and the United States in July establishing a framework for cooperation in civilian nuclear energy. Washington said the arrangement was intended to provide a legal basis for a long-term partnership and facilitate participation by US companies in the kingdom’s nuclear programme.

Saudi Arabia has long sought nuclear power as part of a more diversified electricity system. The government argues that atomic energy can complement other generation sources, support rising power demand and reduce the amount of hydrocarbons consumed domestically for electricity production.