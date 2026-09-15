November 20-21 “Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy” Presents Michelin-starred Mastery: 12 Chefs | 24 Glittering Stars

As the Macau Grand Prix weekend revs up, on 20 and 21 November, Galaxy Macau gathers a standout line-up of 15 of Asia’s most awarded chefs and mixologists for the anticipated return of its eponymous dining festival – early bird tickets on sale now

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – On 20 & 21 November, Galaxy Macau elevates its gastronomic offering with the standout eponymous edition of Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026. The fourth presentation of Galaxy Macau’s large-scale immersive outdoor culinary event will showcase an elite line-up of 12 of the region’s most sought-after culinary masters, deliveringa cumulative 24 Michelin stars. In addition, featuring three prominent mixologists, including this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bar’s champions. Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy cements its place as Asia’s leading dining destination, and home to some of the region’s most awarded restaurants, chefs and culinary experiences, all under one roof., under one roof.

Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026, the next chapter of Macau’s and Galaxy Macau’s immersive elite dining festival, will be held from 20 to 21 November for three consecutive sessions, celebrating the best in culinary artistry presented by a constellation of award-winning Michelin-starred chefs and mixologists.

The city’s most elevated sensory gastronomy festival takes place across three sittings from Friday 20 November, to Saturday 21 November, spanning two dazzling nights and one thrilling day-time session. Following the standout success of the festival’s first three years at Galaxy Macau, this cornerstone event during Macau Grand Prix weekend has cemented the city’s undisputed status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy and the home of Formula 3 racing on the global stage.

Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy celebrates the elemental exchange of cultures, craftsmanship and creativity through a series of extraordinary dining experiences curated exclusively for Galaxy Macau. Tickets from MOP1,988 per person (min. 2 persons) are now on sale at www.galaxymacau.com with an incredible 20% early bird discount offer which includes a complimentary free-flow wine package, on or before 4 October, while tickets last.

Drawing inspiration from the nourishing philosophy of the Five Elements, Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 invites Asia’s top chefs to interpret Metal, Wood, Water, Fire and Earth through their own creative culinary lens. Set against a vibrant al fresco backdrop of live performances at the Cabana, guests will be immersed in a celebration of flavour, creativity and craftsmanship led by Asia’s foremost culinary masters.

An All-Star Line-up of Culinary Visionaries

Working in small groups, 12 talented masters will showcase their distinct culinary philosophies through diverse ingredients and techniques, transforming nature’s bounty into dishes inspired by the Five Elements. Guests will enjoy an up-close and personal opportunity to engage with Asia’s leading celebrity chefs, as each dish is meticulously prepared in front of them.

Asia’s most sought-after Michelin-starred chefs united at Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 include (from left): *Chef Eom Taejin *Chef Hiroyasu Kawate *Chef Jimmy Lim *Chef Vianney Massot *Chef Julien Royer *Chef Darren Teoh

Gathered at Galaxy Macau will be a standout, award-winning team of Asia’s elite culinary talents, representing the pinnacle of excellence region-wide:

Chef Julien Royer: Three-Michelin-Starred Odette, Singapore

Chef Jimmy Lim: Three-Michelin-Starred JL Studio, Taichung

Chef Darren Teoh: Two-Michelin-Starred Dewakan, Kuala Lumpur

Chef Hiroyasu Kawate: Two-Michelin-Starred Florilège, Tokyo

Chef Vianney Massot​: Two-Michelin-Starred BLACKSWAN, Beijing

Chef Eom Taejun: One-Michelin-Starred Solbam, Seoul

Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel’s elite team of highly-acclaimed chefs include (from left): *Chef Umberto Bombana *Chef Chan Chek Keong *Chef Vicky ChengChef Masaaki Miyakawa *Chef Xu Jingye *Chef Yam Lok Hin

Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel’s elite culinary team is set to include:

Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, Three-Michelin-Starred Sushi Miyakawa & One-Michelin-Starred Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa

Chef Umberto Bombana: Three-Michelin-Starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANAHong Kong& One-Michelin-Starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Macau

Chef Xu Jingye: Two-Michelin-Starred 102 House, Shanghai & House of Origin at Galaxy Macau

Chef Vicky Cheng: One-Michelin-Starred VEA Hong Kong, and Estuary by Vicky Cheng

Chef Chan Chek Keong: Two-Michelin-Starred Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel

Chef Yam Lok Hin, Assistant Vice President and Chef Creator – Pastry and Bakery, Galaxy Macau, StarWorld Hotel and Broadway Macau

Exceptional Pairings Beyond the Plate

Building on Galaxy Macau’s reputation as a bars innovator, the event brings together some of Asia’s most respected names in cutting-edge mixology.

Asia’s leading mixology innovators (from left): *Nokoy Mak *Andrew Ho *Shelley Tai

Leading the line-up is Andrew Ho of Guangzhou’s Hope & Sesame, recognised as “Asia’s Best Bar” this year by Asia’s 50 Best Bars; alongside Shelley Tai, founder-mixologist of Hong Kong’s celebrated Mius, ranked No. 36 on this year’s list and recipient of the “Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award” at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026. Representing Galaxy Macau is award-winning mixology innovator Nokoy Mak, Bar Manager at Long Bar, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and “Tatler Best 20 Bars 2026” in Macau.

Together, they will present an innovative collection of cocktails and non-alcoholic creations designed to complement the event’s culinary offerings with thrilling pairings.

A Culinary Journey Inspired by the Five Elements

With the elite assembly of 15 of Asia-Pacific’s most celebrated culinary and mixology masters, Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 presents a unique exchange of knowledge and skills. Guided by the Five Elements, each chef curates with their own distinctive approach, creating an immersive dining experience that reflects the diversity and dynamism of the region’s gastronomic landscape.

Each element embodies a distinctive flavour expression: Wood celebrates freshness and vitality; Metal highlights precision and purity; Water explores depth, texture and umami; Fire showcases transformation through grilling, roasting and seasoning; while Earth brings richness and grounding through nutty, root-driven and comforting flavours.

From 20-21 November, 2026, Galaxy Macau cements its place one of Asia’s most compelling dining destinations, offering a wide array of pristine dining options from Michelin-starred restaurants and celebrated chefs to acclaimed local delicacies. Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 further reinforces this constellation of inspirational dining, offering guests a thrilling one-stop experience of Asia’s most acclaimed culinary artists – all within one destination, for one weekend only.

At Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026, guests will be sampling refined culinary creations by a line-up of star-studded chefs and award-winning mixologists, elevated by an immersive al-fresco atmosphere.

For more information about Galaxy Macau and Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026

Date 20 November 2026 (Friday) | 18:30 – 22:30 21 November 2026 (Saturday) | 12:00 – 15:00 / 18:30 – 22:30 Venue Cabana – 2/F, Galaxy Macau Price Early Bird Discount: Tickets purchased on or before 4 October enjoy 20% off and complimentary wine package Credit Card Privilege: Tickets purchased with designated HSBC HK Credit Cards on or before 4 October enjoy 20% off and complimentary wine package Tickets purchased with ICBC Visa Cards (issued in Macau) on or before 19 November enjoy 20% off, complimentary wine package, and exclusive dining gift certificates up to MOP1,800 Table Experience for 2 pax – MOP3,976 (Early Bird: MOP3,181) Table Experience for 4 pax – MOP7,952 (Early Bird: MOP6,362) Table Experience for 6 pax – MOP11,928 (Early Bird: MOP9,542) Inclusive of: Admission and seating on the pool deck*

Elemental signature delicacies prepared by acclaimed award-winning chefs

Choice of 3 welcome cocktails or mocktails per person, prepared by award-winning mixologists

Inclusive of a 10% service charge *Seating will be assigned on site Cabana VIP Experience for 8 8 pax – MOP18,888 (Early Bird: MOP 15,110) Inclusive of: Exclusive use of a private Cabana on the pool deck

Elemental signature delicacies prepared by acclaimed award-winning chefs

Choice of 3 welcome cocktails or mocktails per person, prepared by award-winning mixologists

Inclusive of a 10% service charge Ticketing www.galaxyticketing.com

Bulk Purchase Offer 20-50 tickets 15% discount on tickets & wine package 51-100 tickets 20% discount on tickets & wine package From 101 tickets 25% discount on tickets & wine package *Bulk ticketing offers are exempt from the Early-bird Discount

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.