Emirates adds A350 capacity as winter bookings strengthen

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates is expanding its A350 deployment and upgraded cabin footprint as strong winter bookings support additional capacity across its network following a better-than-expected summer.

The Dubai-based airline said it had taken delivery of 18 aircraft since January, comprising 11 Airbus A350s and seven Boeing 777 freighters, with another six A350s scheduled to arrive before the end of December. Its A350s currently serve 30 destinations from Dubai, a total expected to rise to 36 by year-end as the carrier broadens deployment of the type.

Fleet refurbishment is advancing alongside the new-aircraft programme. Emirates has completed retrofits on 104 aircraft, including 53 Boeing 777s and 51 Airbus A380s. That work, together with A350 deliveries, has lifted the number of aircraft featuring Premium Economy and the airline’s latest cabin products to 137. Emirates expects the figure to reach 155 by the end of December.

The airline said Premium Economy is now available on services to 90 destinations, with six more points due to receive the cabin before year-end. Paris, Delhi and Stockholm are among those scheduled for the expanded offering. Close to 50 aircraft have also been fitted with Starlink high-speed internet, with installations continuing as part of the wider fleet upgrade.

Network changes will accelerate during the northern winter schedule. Emirates will open daily services to Helsinki on October 1 using the A350, adding the Finnish capital to its route map. The carrier will also introduce second daily flights to Accra, Tokyo Narita, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, while one of its daily Delhi services will switch to the A380.

Further A350 deployments are planned for Larnaca, Malta, Nairobi and Hamburg from late October, followed by Mauritius in November. Retrofitted Boeing 777s are due to enter service to Stockholm in October and Frankfurt in November, extending the upgraded cabin products to more European routes.

The expansion comes after Emirates carried more than 8.6 million passengers during July and August while operating at about 93 per cent of its pre-disruption capacity. The airline said summer performance exceeded its expectations despite earlier operational disruption linked to the Middle East conflict.

Bookings for the winter period are tracking above last year in several markets, although customers are increasingly making travel decisions closer to departure. Emirates identified South Africa, Brazil, India, Portugal, Egypt, Ghana, Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan among markets where demand is running ahead of year-earlier levels. Nepal is also showing stronger demand through the airline’s partnership with flydubai.

Emirates said the booking pattern varies by market, with particularly strong growth from the United Kingdom and Indonesia, while demand across its network remains healthy. The carrier has also continued to offer greater booking flexibility and travel-cover options as schedules normalise. Management said the combination of incoming aircraft, additional frequencies and refurbished cabins is intended to place more capacity on routes where demand is strongest through winter peak.

Seat load factors exceeded 75 per cent across West Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and Africa during the summer period, according to the airline. Emirates also recorded a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in passengers arriving in Dubai during the second half of August, reflecting heavier inbound flows before the start of the academic year and winter travel season.

The airline has also introduced new onboard products on incoming A350s. Its latest Premium Economy seat is electrically powered and includes a full-height adjustable privacy divider between seats. The cabin is arranged in a 2-3-2 configuration with 28 seats, while Economy Class on the A350 has received the carrier’s new U-dream headrest.

Emirates is pairing the fleet investment with broader partnership connectivity. It has 168 codeshare, interline and intermodal arrangements that it says give customers access to about 1,750 additional cities beyond its own network. More than 13,000 passengers a day connect to or from Emirates flights through partner airlines.