Anak Krakatau ash grounds Jakarta, Lampung flights

Indonesia suspended flights at airports serving Jakarta and Lampung on Sunday after ash from the erupting Mount Anak Krakatau spread across western Java and southern Sumatra, disrupting hundreds of services and prompting aviation authorities to impose temporary closures.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the country’s busiest gateway, halted operations after volcanic ash was detected around the airport. The suspension, initially imposed during the early hours, was extended as officials monitored changing ash concentrations and wind patterns.

Radin Inten II International Airport in Lampung also stopped flights, while Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta and Budiarto Airport at Curug were among other facilities temporarily closed as a safety precaution. Indonesia’s disaster management agency said four airports had been shut at different times by early Sunday, with further operational decisions dependent on ash conditions.

The disruption widened as the day progressed. Airport authorities said 301 flights, including 58 international services, were affected by closures and related restrictions. Airlines cancelled, delayed or rescheduled services linking Jakarta with destinations including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Doha, Sydney, Seoul and Amsterdam.

Civil Aviation Director General Lukman F Laisa said the disruption at Soekarno-Hatta alone affected 209 flights and 22,798 passengers. Sixteen international flights were cancelled, seven delayed and five rescheduled, while four domestic services were cancelled and one diverted.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, known as BMKG, said satellite analysis on Sunday morning showed two broad clusters of volcanic ash extending across Banten, Jakarta, West Java and towards Bengkulu. The agency intensified round-the-clock monitoring of the eruption’s effects on the atmosphere, aviation and waters around the Sunda Strait.

BMKG said ash at altitudes of up to 20,000 feet was moving generally eastwards and affecting parts of Jakarta, Banten and West Java, while another plume reaching as high as 50,000 feet was spreading westwards over Banten, Lampung, Bengkulu, the southern Sunda Strait and the Indian Ocean.

The agency said it had issued 50 Significant Meteorological Information, or SIGMET, warnings since the eruption began late on Friday. Such advisories alert aircraft operators to hazardous atmospheric conditions that can affect flight safety.

Volcanic ash poses a serious risk to aircraft because fine particles can damage engines, impair visibility and affect navigation and other systems. Authorities said airport operations would resume only when assessments showed conditions were safe.

Anak Krakatau’s activity had continued from about 11.07 pm on Friday, according to the National Disaster Management Agency. Monitoring recorded sustained eruptive activity accompanied by rumbling, booming sounds and lava fountains. Officials maintained close observation as ashfall reached populated areas around the Sunda Strait.

The eruption also disrupted daily life beyond aviation. Authorities distributed masks in affected communities and urged residents exposed to ash to reduce outdoor activity and use protective coverings. Schools in some areas suspended activities, while fishing was restricted around waters considered vulnerable to volcanic hazards.

No casualties were reported from the eruption, and authorities had not ordered a broad evacuation. Disaster officials continued to warn people and vessels to observe exclusion zones around the volcano and follow instructions from monitoring agencies.

Authorities also began weather-modification operations aimed at encouraging rainfall to help clear ash from affected areas, while aviation and disaster agencies coordinated forecasts, airspace warnings and airport inspections. Officials stressed that closure periods could be shortened or extended as conditions changed. The transport ministry said safety assessments would take priority over efforts to restore schedules, with airlines expected to reposition aircraft and crews once airports reopened. The spreading ash also created knock-on disruption at airports outside the closure zone as carriers adjusted rotations and connections across Indonesia’s domestic and international network.

Ferry services across the Sunda Strait continued operating with precautions, preserving the main sea connection between Java and Sumatra despite the aviation disruption. Port authorities were advised to remain alert to changing volcanic conditions and ash movement.